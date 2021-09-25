Excellent, historic: Union ministers and CMs welcome Prime Minister Modis’ speech at the UNGA | Latest India News





After Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ speech at the 76th United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, many leaders, including Union ministers, reacted to his speech on the world stage. Modis’ speech at UNGA was one of the final highlights of his visit to the United States, where he had previously met with several business leaders, US President Joe Biden, US Vice President Kamala Harris as well as the leaders of Japan and Australia to the first-person at the top of the leaders of the Quad. Modis’ speech covered several key issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the growing threat of terrorism, the situation in Afghanistan and also included a ‘do in India’ argument. Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the Prime Minister’s speech as excellent and said it underlined India’s determination to build a safer planet. Great speech by PM Shri @narendramodi at UNGA today. His speech sums up the minds of 1.3 billion people in India. He successfully underscored the aspirations of the world’s largest democracy and our steadfast determination to build a prosperous India and a safer planet, Singh tweeted. Excellent speech by PM Shri arenarendramodi at UNGA today. His speech sums up the minds of 1.3 billion people in India. He successfully underscored the aspirations of the world’s largest democracy and our steadfast determination to build a prosperous India and a safer planet. https://t.co/epHmKyI3wz – Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 25, 2021 BJP National President JP Nadda said in his post: Our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s speech to the 76th United Nations General Assembly will bring pride to 130 crore locals. I congratulate the Prime Minister for hoisting the Indian flag around the world. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared an excerpt from the Prime Minister’s speech and said his speech highlighted the need to tackle issues of poverty, Covid and terrorism. Modi, at UNGA, said: Democracy can deliver, democracy can deliver. Sitharaman highlighted this part of his speech and said: @PMOIndia’s speech to the United Nations General Assembly underscores the need to tackle issues of poverty, Covid and terrorism. Quotes Chanakya, Deendayal Upadhyay and Tagore. “ @PMOIndia speech to the United Nations General Assembly

Democracy delivered.https://t.co/7RsANSia7L via the NaMo app – Nirmala Sitharaman (nsitharaman) September 25, 2021 Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister of Health, also shared excerpts from the Prime Minister’s speech where he spoke about healthcare and the Covid-19 pandemic in India. Further, Mandaviya thanked Modi for introducing the Antyodaya principle of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya to the world. Integral humanism is the expansion of the self; move from the individual to society, to the nation and to all of humanity. Antyodaya is known as the place where no one is left behind. This philosophy inspires India to embark on the path of integral and equitable development, Modi said. Among the chief ministers, CM of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan and CM of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the Prime Minister on his speech. The whole world is looking at India with great hope. PM Shri arenarendramodi Ji delivered a historic speech today at the #UNGA that will be remembered for generations to come. It will also strengthen our nation’s position and help create a new world order. #PMModiatUNGA https://t.co/GHIRMUHHDY – Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 25, 2021 The whole world is looking at India with great hope. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji delivered a historic address today at #UNGA that will be remembered for generations to come. It will also strengthen our nation’s position and help create a new world order, Chouhan said in a tweet.

