Gordon on Dutertes gets Chinese adviser Yang: Would Xi Jinping hire a Filipino?

MANILA, Philippines President Rodrigo Dutertes has in the past hired a Chinese citizen, Michael Yang, as an economic adviser, according to Senator Richard Gordon.

He was asked about the matter on Saturday in an interview with AM radio station DWIZ.

In response, he said: Yes, it is debatable. There are so many Filipinos. Why would you have that [person] as an advisor?

Turning to Filipino, he added: It means they were planning something dark, and that’s what happened.

Do you believe that I can be appointed by Xi Jinping, prime minister [actually president Ed.] from China, to an economic adviser? he added.

Yang has been linked with Pharmally Pharmaceuticals Corp, a company with only P625,000 paid-in capital and yet reportedly received preferential treatment as it entered into a P8.68 billion contract with the government to provide medical articles for pandemic use. .

The company is at the center of Senate hearings for its allegedly overpriced medical supplies, among other things.

Yang denied having any ties to Pharmally but admitted that the company had asked for his help.

He was linked to the controversial procurement after a video taken in 2017 came out showing him introducing Pharmally officials to President Rodrigo Duterte in Davao City.

Yang confirmed that he met the company’s president, Huang Tzu Yen, in 2017.

Huang said it was Yang who loaned the money to Pharmally to fund his transactions.

Yang, however, said the money did not come from him but from his friends.

