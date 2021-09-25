Sneha Dubey is not the first. These young diplomats took on Pakistan at the UN | Latest India News





The tradition began during the tenure of former Indian envoy Syed Akbaruddin. The message is that young Indian diplomats are enough to respond to Pakistani prime ministers at the UN.

In First Secretary Sneha Dubey’s speech to the UN in which she faced Pakistan and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, a review of previous speeches made by young Indian diplomats on the international platform reveals that he s This is a tradition that India maintains at the UN. : Inflamed and young diplomats responding to Pakistani leaders.

Reports indicated that the tradition began during the tenure of former Indian envoy Syed Akbaruddin. From that point on, India began recruiting young diplomats to issue the right of reply to Pakistani rulers. The message is that India doesn’t need senior diplomats to take Pakistani prime ministers to the UN. Young diplomats are enough, according to an analysis by the PTI news agency.

Eenam Gambhir, 2016 and 2017

In September 2016, then First Secretary of the Indian Mission to the United Nations, Eenam Gambhir pronounced India’s right of reply to Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s speech to the United Nations General Assembly. “The world has not yet forgotten that the trail of this vile attack led to Abbottabad in Pakistan. The land of Taxila, one of the greatest learning centers of ancient times, is now home to the Ivy League of Terrorism. It attracts aspirants and apprentices from all over the world. The effect of its toxic program is felt around the world.

Also in 2017, Gambhir responded to then-Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. “In its short history, Pakistan has become a geography synonymous with terror. The quest for a land of pure has in fact produced ‘the land of pure terror.’ Pakistan is now Terroristan … Its current state can be measured by the fact that Hafiz Mohammed Saeed, a leader of the UN-designated terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba, is now wanted to be legitimized as the leader of a political party. “

Vidisha Maitra, 2019

In 2019, Vidisha Maitra’s speech received applause as she addressed Imran Khan and “Imran Khan Niazi” from the United Nations Hall. “We ask you to refresh your rather sketchy understanding of history. Remember the horrific genocide perpetrated by Pakistan against its own people in 1971 and the role played by Lieutenant-General AAK Niazi. A sordid fact that the Honorable Prime Minister of Bangladesh reminded this House earlier this afternoon, “she said.

Mijito Vinito, 2020

Last year, Mijito Vinito said that the “only crown” of Pakistan Pakistan can show the world is terrorism, ethnic cleansing, majority fundamentalism and the underground nuclear trade.

(With PTI inputs)

