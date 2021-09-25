Erdogan expects Russia to take a different approach on Syria





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he expects a different approach from Russia on Syria. The regime of Bashar al-Assads poses a threat to southern Turkey, Erdogan stressed, adding that he will discuss the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Sochi on September 29. As a friend of Russia, I expect Putin and Russia to take a different approach as a demand for solidarity, Erdogan told reporters on Friday. We must fight together in the south, he added. We will discuss bilateral relations and the latest developments in Syria in Idlib, Erdogan said in press releases on Thursday while attending the 76th meetings of the United Nations General Assembly. Erdogan also accused the administration of US President Joe Bidens of transferring arms, ammunition and equipment to terrorist organizations in Syria, in reference to the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), the largest component of the Syrian Democratic Alliance (SDF), ally of Washington. He stressed that his country would not remain inactive. Turkey views the YPG as an extension of the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) group, which has been fighting an insurgency in southeastern Turkey since 1984. The PKK is considered a terrorist group by the European Union, Turkey and the United States.



