President Jokowi shares video of his former driver’s story on social media

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo shared a video about his former driver’s story in Solo, Central Java, Suliadi, via President Joko Widodo’s social media YouTube on Saturday.

In the video, Jokowi’s former driver Suliadi recounts his memories of still driving Jokowi solo.

“My name is Suliadi. From Malang, East Java,” Suliadi said in the video. Suliadi was then asked about Jokowi’s habits in the car.

“Mr. Jokowi never messes around in a casual car,” Suliadi said in a heavy Javanese language and accent.

According to Suliadi, Jokowi usually brings cassettes of songs such as the band Metallica, to traditional music such as Javanese gamelan or klenengan.

Whenever he takes Jokowi on a trip, Suliadi admits that he always bakes bread, boiled bananas, and boiled peanuts for Jokowi.

Suliadi has many memories as a pilot for Jokowi. One of the unique memories, according to him, was when Jokowi fell asleep in the car.

“Coming back from Semarang, you sleep. You got home, how come you don’t wake up,” Suliadi said.

At that time, Suliadi did not dare to disturb Jokowi’s sleep, so he and his assistants waited for Jokowi to wake up.

“We asked the same Mr. Jokowi, ‘Has it been a long time, sir, to get home?’. I said ‘yes, that’s it, sir, about an hour. I think you’ve got it. looking really tired, ”Suliadi said.

Another unique story is when Suliadi was driving Jokowi and his wife Iriana Widodo during the floods in Solo. He and Jokowi and Iriana visited Joyotakan, Central Java. After driving for a long time, the car suddenly broke down on the way up the embankment.

At this point, Suliadi asked Jokowi for permission to take the driver’s seat, so that Suliadi could push the broken down car. But at that moment, Jokowi asked Suliadi to stay in the driver’s seat, and he himself pushed the car.

“You said, ‘No, sir, Mr. Suli, who was inside with you, I pushed,” ”Suliadi said.

While a driver, Suliadi admitted that he was never reprimanded by Jokowi. Suliadi said he was very happy when Jokowi became president.

According to him, Jokowi’s attitude has never changed towards him even though he was president.

Suliadi said Jokowi was very important in his life. Suliadi believes that without Jokowi he would not be what he is today.

In the video, Suliadi advised President Jokowi to always stay healthy and remember to eat. He also wished the President a long life.

Meanwhile, in the video, Jokowi’s uncle Widodo Prasetyo also tells the story of Jokowi’s house in Tirtoyoso, Solo.

The house was bought because Jokowi’s old house which was located by the river in the Gilingan region was evicted. When Jokowi first lived in Tirtoyoso, his uncle said that in the house there was only a refrigerator, a dining table and a small 24 inch black and white television.

According to his uncle, the house was eventually given by Jokowi to his former driver, Suliadi.