Afghanistan’s women, children and minorities need help: PM Modi at the United Nations General Assembly





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the world must do its duty in providing aid to the people of war-torn Afghanistan, where women, children and minorities are in need. Addressing the high-level session of the United Nations General Assembly here, Modi said the Afghan people need help right now. The women and children of Afghanistan, the minorities of Afghanistan, need help. And we must do our duty in providing them with this help, he said. He said that it is absolutely essential to ensure that Afghan territory is not used for the spread of terrorism and for terrorist attacks. ALSO READ: PM Modi Calls on Global Vaccine Manufacturers to ‘Make in India’ During Speech at United Nations General Assembly We must also be vigilant and ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation there and use it as a tool for its own selfish interests, Prime Minister Modi said without naming any country. UNSCR 2593 on Afghanistan, adopted under India’s presidency of the Council of 15 Nations in August, had demanded that Afghan territory not be used to threaten or attack a country or to harbor or train terrorists, or to plan or finance terrorist acts, and reaffirmed the importance of the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan, including the persons and entities designated in accordance with resolution 1267 (1999), and took note of the relevant commitments of the Taliban. The Taliban, which took control of Kabul on August 15, set up a radical 33-member interim cabinet that is female-free and includes UN-designated terrorists. The Taliban last ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001. READ ALSO: When India reforms, the world is transformed: PM Modi at the United Nations General Assembly The Taliban swept through Afghanistan last month, taking control of nearly all key cities amid the withdrawal of US forces that began on May 1. On August 15, the capital Kabul fell into the hands of the insurgents. The Taliban claimed victory over opposition forces in the last recalcitrant province of Panjshir on September 6, completing their takeover of Afghanistan three weeks after the capture of Kabul. WATCH ALSO: From UNGA to QUAD Summit: What Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United States looks like

