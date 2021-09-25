Protests across Ireland against UK plans that would “embarrass dictators”





In July, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis announced plans for a statute of limitations that would end all prosecutions for the Troubles incidents until April 1998 and apply to military veterans as well as ex- paramilitaries.

The proposals, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson said would allow Northern Ireland to “end the unrest”, would also end all inquiries and civil actions related to the conflict. READ MORE: Victims call ‘treason’ proposed statute of limitations for Troubles cases The plan has been heavily criticized by all major political parties in Northern Ireland as well as by the Irish government and a range of victim and survivor groups. The Time for Truth campaign criticized the strategy as a British attempt to “bury its war crimes in Ireland and protect war criminals”. Time for Truth campaign spokesperson Ciaran MacAirt (above) said these were “insidious and treacherous proposals that would have embarrassed Pinochet’s Chilean dictatorship.” His grandmother Kathleen Irvine was one of 15 people killed in the Loyalist bombing of McGurk’s Bar in north Belfast in 1971. Her grandfather John was seriously injured in the atrocity. Addressing Saturday’s demonstration in Belfast, MacAirt said: “Before burying our loved ones, the British state buried the truth.” “From the moment the bomb went off our families had to fight for bits and pieces of truth and justice, we are not special, we are just a few ordinary families among tens of thousands of families who have had to fight. for truth and justice for generations, “he said. “We stand shoulder to shoulder once again because of a treacherous British government. ” He said they “renounce” the agreements made in the latest proposals and underlined the level of opposition to them. “Alongside the families of the Time For Truth campaign are people from across the island of Ireland, Great Britain, Europe and America, and it includes families, NGOs, academics, politicians and human rights lawyers. “This is a great coalition and we have a terrible fight ahead of us, but we will not allow anyone to violate our human rights again. “We will have to fight them legally, academically, politically and morally. “Our families’ message to Boris Johnson, Brandon Lewis and the UK government is clear: All families have the right to truth and justice. ” The Time for Truth campaign held a national day of action across Ireland on Saturday. Margaret Urwin of the Justice for the Forgotten group, which advocates for families bereaved in the Dublin and Monaghan attacks in 1974, addressed the Dublin protest. She criticized the proposals as a “comprehensive and unconditional amnesty for all state and non-state actors in the conflict” which, she said, is designed to end all current and future prosecutions and investigations. “We are convinced that a more deceptive reason is to prevent the full truth of their dirty war, their collusion with the loyalist paramilitaries from the early days of the conflict,” she said. Demonstrations were also planned for Armagh, Crossmaglen, Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Londonderry, Donegal, Newry, Fermanagh, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Meath, Mayo, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Tyrone, Waterford, Wexford. , Westmeath and Wicklow.

