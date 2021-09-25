Former KPK Spokesman Reveals 5 Reasons Jokowi Should Defend C-Novels

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

Former spokesperson for the Corruption Eradication Commission (PCN) Febri Diansyah explained five reasons why the president should have done it Joko Widodo(Jokowi) in responding to the controversy over the National Insight Test (TWK) which resulted in the dismissal of 57 employees of the anti-racist agency.

“The first reason is that the president is the head of state,” Febri tweeted on his @febridiansyah Twitter account on Saturday (9/25).

Febri continued that as head of state of the Unitarian Republic of Indonesia, Jokowi is the highest leader in the administration of that country. Especially with regard to the fight against corruption. Febri then recalled that corruption is the most harmful virus plaguing the country.

The second reason, Febri explained that the president and the DPR are the parties responsible for revising the KPK law in order to place the KPK in the executive family, which is stated in article 1 point 3 of law number 19 from 2019.

“In fact, the president also sent a letter to the DPR and instructed the Menkumham and the Menpan RB to discuss the revision of the KPK law,” he continued.

Additionally, Febri also explained the third reason. He reminded the audience that the president is the party that signed Government Regulation No.17 of 2020 regarding the management of civil servants.

Therefore, the president is designated as the holder of the highest authority for the development of civil servants, so that he is authorized to appoint and dismiss civil servants.

Then, for the fourth reason, Febri emphasized Jokowi’s political promise when he ran for President of Indonesia for the first and second terms. He leafed through, Jokowi who openly admitted that he would strengthen the KPK and eradicate corruption in the country.

“This is the best time to save the KPK from a plot to get rid of KPK employees using the problematic TWK,” Febri said.

Finally, for the fifth reason, Febri said that the Indonesian mediator and Komnas HAM had announced that they had found serious problems in the implementation of the TWK.

He added that the Ombudsman found maladministration, while Komnas HAM found 11 human rights violations in the implementation of the TWK.

“In fact, employees are prevented from knowing the information of TWK, which results in its deletion,” he said.

However, Febri realized that the people could not dictate to President Jokowi. Regardless, he hopes that Jokowi really intends and plays a big part in this controversy so that the story does not take a grim toll, regarding the state of the KPK during Jokowi’s time.

“Mr President, we respect, the condition of the KPK is in the darkest situation, do something, it will surely be a story for future generations,” Febri said.

As is known, no less than 57 KPK employees, including lead investigator Novel Baswedan, are now counting the days to leave the corruption eradication building. As of September 30, they were honorably dismissed by the KPK, without severance pay or retirement benefits. The KPK only pays old age benefits.

The dismissed KPK employees still hope that Jokowi will act because they think the KPK TWK is strange in accordance with the recommendations of the National Human Rights Commission and the Ombudsman.

However, Jokowi did not receive these two institutions to ask for his opinion. They have just met the Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD and Secretary of State Pratikno.

Jokowi previously had a maximum of 60 days to implement the Ombudsman’s recommendations regarding the findings of violations in the implementation of the KPK’s TWK. This is governed by Article 38, paragraph 2 of Law No. 37 of 2008 Concerning the Ombudsman of the Republic of Indonesia.

“The reported superior must submit a report to the mediator regarding the implementation of the recommendations that have been made as well as the results of the review within 60 days from the date of receipt of the recommendations,” the regulation said.

With this provision, Jokowi and the KPK are required to report on the results of the implementation of the recommendations of the Indonesian mediator. The obligation to implement the recommendations is also regulated in the previous paragraph which reads as follows: “The reported party and his superiors are obliged to implement the recommendation of the mediator”.

