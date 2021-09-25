Politics
Former CIA Chief Panetta Warns China Against Taliban; urges the United States to be vigilant on Pakistan
Former US secretary and former CIA director Leon Panetta interacted with Republic Media Network editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and denounced the Taliban and Pakistan for their role in aiding terrorism. During the interaction, Panetta praised India, calling it an important ally for the United States, especially for security reasons. Panetta, when asked about his stance on China, then advised the Xi Jinping administration not to trust the Taliban and be aware of communities that encourage terrorism.
Message for China; urges Xi Jinping’s government to be aware
While turning her attention to China, Panetta replied that the country ruled by Xi-Jinping cannot trust the Taliban like any other nation. The former US secretary added,
“I’m sure China will try that they try to access the resources available in Afghanistan. But I think China needs to understand that the Taliban are not paying by the rules, but rather playing by the terrorist rules. “
While making the aforementioned remarks, Panetta cautioned China to be aware of the nature of the Taliban before deciding to fully surrender to them.
Should America be aware of Pakistan? Panetta advises to be vigilant
Asked about his position on Pakistan, the former CIA chief recalled that he had tried to forge relations with Pakistan because of obvious security and terrorism concerns. Panetta, speaking of Operation Neptune clarified,
“When we identified Osama Bin Laden’s location in Abbottabad, we had to make a fundamental decision whether we could work with the Pakistanis or conduct the operations ourselves – and President Obama’s conclusion was that we couldn’t trusting the Pakistanis and we had no choice but to take matters into our own hands. “
Panetta said the United States must be vigilant in maintaining its relationship with Pakistan. While clarifying his intentions that the United States does not want to associate with Pakistan, Panetta said: “This Taliban was not prepared to enter the 21st century. The Taliban talk about public executions, cutting off people’s hands. It is not the Taliban that the United States wants to associate with because they represent terrorism and pose a direct threat to the security of the United States and India. “
Image credits – Republic World
