‘Regressive’: Prime Minister Modi castigates Imran Khan’s crude rhetoric | India News





United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday tore apart the harsh rhetoric of his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan targeting India by attacking “regressive-thinking countries that use terrorism as a political tool”.

Modi was speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York and his speech came a day after Khan’s litany. In a speech on Friday, Khan described Pakistan as a victim “wrongly caught between the American and global double standards”.

“For the current situation in Afghanistan, for whatever reason, Pakistan has been blamed for the turn of events by politicians in the United States and some politicians in Europe,” Khan said, adding: “From this platform- form, I want them all to know, the country that suffered the most, besides Afghanistan, was Pakistan when we joined the US war on terror after 9/11.

Khan’s harshest words were reserved for India.

India, in its right of reply on Friday, retaliated.

Pakistan supporter of terrorists, repressor of minorities, says Sneha Dubey, first secretary of the Indian United Nations Mission. Photo: Twitter / IANS

“This is the country which is an arsonist disguised as a firefighter,” Sneha Dubey, first secretary of the Indian United Nations Mission, said on Friday.

“Pakistan is feeding terrorists in their backyards in the hope that they will only harm their neighbors. Our region, and indeed the whole world, has suffered because of their policies,” she said. declared.

The next morning, Modi closed it.

“These countries must understand that terrorism is an equally important threat to them. In addition, it is absolutely essential to ensure that Afghan territory is not used to spread terrorism or for terrorist attacks,” Modi said. at the end of his speech, which kicked off the weekend’s lineup at UNGA.

“We must also be vigilant and ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the difficult situation there, and use it as a tool for its own selfish interests. Right now the women and children of Afghanistan, the minorities of Afghanistan, need help. And we have to do our duty by providing this help to them, ”Modi said.

Earlier this week, in a joint statement, Quad Modi executives Scott Morrison of Australia and Yoshihide Suga of Japan and US President Joe Biden criticized terrorist proxies and cross-border attacks, not to name Pakistan or China.

This message comes shortly after the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan and amid growing mistrust between the United States and Pakistan, which remains important to U.S. intelligence due to its proximity to the Taliban leadership now in charge of the war-torn nation.

