Elpidophoros and Anastasiade meet | eKathimerini.com





Archbishop Elpidophoros of America and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades met in New York on Saturday. The meeting, which lasted approximately 20 minutes, took place in the house of the Permanent Representative of Cyprus to the United Nations, Andreas Hadjichrysanthou. The meeting followed a row after Elpidophoros attended the opening of the Turkish House, which will house the Turkish representation to the UN as well as delegates from Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. The event was also attended by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the head of the so-called Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, recognized only by Turkey, which supports and maintains it. a large occupying force on its soil. Although Elpidophoros attended the request of Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios and Erdogan’s attempt to create an aura of legitimacy for Turkey’s client state, which is not a member of the UN, was transparent, the presence of Elpidophoros has been criticized by Anastasiades, the Greek government, and some of his own herds as callous. “We were irritated by the actions of the Archbishop. The Greek government is expressing its displeasure, government spokesman Iannis Oikonomou said at a press conference on Thursday. Evangelos Venizelos, former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, said in a Facebook post that the government’s criticisms of Elpidophoros are deeply anhistoric and short-sighted. The official reaction postponed and almost derailed Elpidophoros’ separate meetings with Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Elpidophoros issued an apology statement. As a Greek from Constantinople, my family and I have also suffered the devastating consequences of being uprooted, the Archbishop said in a statement in Greek. I would therefore like to declare to all that my presence at the Monday event would in no way amount to recognition of a disaster, displacement or occupation, he said. “What is important is the unity of Hellenism,” Anastasiades told the media after the meeting. Therefore, after His Eminence’s explanation, apologies, if you wish, the case is over, ”Anastasiades added. I had the pleasure of meeting the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic @kmitsotakis and the President of the Republic of Cyprus @anastasiadescy to reaffirm our deep commitments in favor of the unity of the Church and Hellenism in Greece , in Cyprus and in our communities around the world, ”Elpidophoros tweeted on Saturday.

