10-year-old Luhut Unloading Jokowi has already memorized 40 juz from the Quran, really?





Suara.com – The account of the coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, said that President Joko Widodo had memorized 40 juz of the Quran since he was 10 years old. This story was shared by Kimberley’s Twitter account (@ Kimberley20101). This account uploads a tweet in the form of a narration with a screenshot of Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan on September 14, 2021. In his narration, Luhut denied that President Jokowi was anti-Islam. He even dismantled President Jokowi at the age of 10 who had memorized 40 juz from the Quran. This photo is titled “Jokowi’s anti-Islamic allegations, Luhut: at age 10, he memorized the Koran 40 JuzThe teasing drew attention in the form of 107 responses, 107 retweet, and 312 likes. Read also:

TOP 3 NEWS: Moment BTS attends United Nations Assembly, terrible persecution of M disgusted by Inspector General Napoleon The stories shared are as follows: “Anecdote

The purpose of the heart is to amaze others. But what power, it’s stupidity that he shows

Al Quran is 30 Juz, pung. What are the 10 remaining juz letters? HGU?“ Photo story: “Pigin ktwa tkut cebong is angry hi hi alpatekah

Jokowi’s anti-Islamic allegations, Luhut: at age 10, he memorized the Koran 40 Juz“ FACT CHECK Luhut Unloading Jokowi, 10, has memorized 40 juz from the Quran. (Turnbackhoax.id) EXPLANATION Read also:

Menpora Zainudin Amali promises to have office in Papua during XX 2021 PON Based on research Turnbackhoax.id – network Suara.comLuhut’s account that President Jokowi has memorized 40 juz from the Quran since he was 10 years old is not true. In fact, the screenshot of the tweet is an old hoax that is once again in circulation. The photo of Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan in the screenshot has already been published in the article CNBC Indonesia. The article is titled “Luhut: Jokowi Choosing Ma’ruf is a blessing for the RI economyThis article was published on August 14, 2018. Meanwhile, in the Quran there are 30 juz with different names, not 40 juz as mentioned in the screenshot. A similar question has already been discussed in two articles Turnbackhoax.id. The first is called “[SALAH] Jokowi’s anti-Islamic allegations, Luhut: at age 10, he memorized the Koran 40 Juz“, published on August 31, 2020. Then the article “[SALAH] Image of the titled article Luhut says that since childhood, Jokowi memorized 40 juz from the Quran“Posted April 8, 2020. CONCLUSION Based on the above explanation, Luhut’s narration that President Jokowi has memorized 40 juz from the Quran since he was 10 years old is a hoax. The story falls into the category misleading content or misleading content. Editor’s Note:

This article is part of the content of Suara.com Fact Check. Made as accurate as possible with as clear a source as possible, but not necessarily a reference to the real truth (as there is always the potential for misinformation). You can read more about the content of Fact Check on this page. Readers (public) are also welcome to provide comments / criticism, either through the comments column on any related content, by contacting the editors of Suara.com, or by submitting any issues / complaints which need to be checked or verified by e -mail [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suara.com/news/2021/09/25/164628/cek-fakta-luhut-bongkar-jokowi-umur-10-tahun-sudah-hafal-alquran-40-juz-benarkah The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos