India sends young diplomat to hush up Pak PM Khan’s rant on Kashmir at UNGA





By Yoshita Singh (Eds: update with more information and photos) United Nations, September 25 (PTI) First Secretary Sneha Dubey gave Khan a dazzling retort at the United Nations General Assembly as she delivered India’s strong right of reply from the UNGA Hall, continuing a tradition observed in recent years. years of young Indian diplomats confronting Pakistani rulers and firmly responding to their rants on Kashmir and other Indian internal affairs. “We are exercising our right of response to yet another attempt by the Pakistani leader to tarnish the image of this august Forum by addressing internal affairs in my country, and going so far as to spit lies on the world stage,” Dubey told the United Nations General Assembly, said a young Indian diplomat, criticizing the 68-year-old cricketer turned politician for raising the Kashmir issue in his video address to the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Dubey, a 2012 IFS Chargée de Mission, holds a Masters and MPhil from Jawaharlal Nehru University and was (T) Latin America and Caribbean Undersecretary at the Ministry of External Affairs from December 2013 to August 2014. She then served as Third Secretary at the Indian Embassy in Madrid, according to her LinkedIn profile. Dubey’s confident and sharp speech drew congratulatory responses on social media sites. Good job. ” Another post on Twitter said: “A response worthy of @SnehaDube Full of confidence and facts. Well done. Keep it up” while many others applauded India’s “Nari Shakti (power of women)” . It was during the tenure of the then Indian envoy to UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin that the trend began for India to send young diplomats to issue the right of reply to Pakistani leaders who constantly address the issue of Kashmir and other internal Indian issues in their speeches to the United Nations General Assembly and other fora around the world. The message being that young Indian diplomats are enough to take on Pakistani leaders at the global forum. In September 2016, the First Secretary of the Indian Mission to the United Nations, Eenam Gambhir, pronounced India’s right of reply to Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s speech to the United Nations General Assembly. “The world has not yet forgotten that the trail of this vile attack led to Abbottabad in Pakistan. The land of Taxila, one of the greatest centers of learning in ancient times, is now home to the Ivy League of Terrorism. It attracts aspirants and apprentices from all over the world. The effect of its toxic curriculum is felt around the world. Sushma Swaraj’s address to the UN General Debate. 2017 It was Gambhir who confronted then Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, stating in India’s right of reply that “In its short history, Pakistan has become a geography synonymous with terror. The quest. from a land of pure has in fact produced “the land of pure terror.” Pakistan is now Terroristan … Its current state can be assessed by the fact that Hafiz Mohammed Saeed, a leader of the terrorist organization designated by the United Nations Lashkar-e-Taiba, is now wanted to be legitimized in tan t as leader of a political party. In 2019, another young Indian diplomat Vidisha Maitra, First Secretary of India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, handed over the scathing right of reply from the UN General Assembly Hall to Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi. ” Words matter in diplomacy. The invocation of phrases like pogrom, bloodbath, racial superiority, pick up the gun and fight to the end reflects a medieval mindset, not a 21st century vision. The pogroms, Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi, are not a phenomenon of today’s vibrant democracies, Maitra “We ask you to refresh your rather sketchy understanding of history. Do not forget the horrific genocide perpetrated by the Pakistan against its own people in 1971 and the role played by Lieutenant-General AAK Niazi. A sordid fact that the Honble Prime Minister of Bangladesh reminded this House earlier this afternoon. In 2019, Khan had spoken his first speech at the UN General Debate and in his nearly 50-minute speech, he devoted half of his time to India and Kashmir, stoking hysteria about nuclear war. From the head of a country that has monopolized the entire terrorist industry value chain, Prime Minister Khan’s justification for terrorism was brazen and inflammatory, Maitra had said. nobody else to speak for themselves, let alone those who have built an industry of terrorism out of the ideology of hate, she said. Last year, First Secretary of India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Mijito Vinito, issuing India’s right of reply, said the only crown “Pakistan has to show the world over the years The past seven decades are terrorism, ethnic cleansing, majority fundamentalism and the underground nuclear trade.The scathing response from India has criticized the relentless rant and venom of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at the United Nations General Assembly. The leader of Pakistan today called for a ban on those who incite hatred and violence, but as he moved forward we wondered if he was referring to himself? Vinito said. PTI YAS ZH AKJ AKJ

