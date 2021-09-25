Can Xi End China’s Golden Age?

Within a generation, a new class of the super-rich is emerging from a society in which millions of rural migrants work hard in factories for a pittance. Corruption is becoming the most common mode of influence in politics. The opportunists recklessly speculate on land and real estate. Financial risks simmer as local governments borrow to finance railways and other major infrastructure projects.

All of this is happening in the world’s most promising emerging market and growing global power.

No, this is not a description of contemporary China, but rather of the United States during the Golden Age, from around 1870 to 1900. This period of the formation of capitalism in the United States is considered rather golden. that golden because under the veneer of rapid industrialization and economic growth, many problems have escalated.

The public reaction against the Golden Age sparked sweeping economic and social reforms that ushered in a progressive era from the 1890s to the 1920s. This domestic revolution, along with imperial acquisitions abroad, paved the way to the rise of the United States as a superpower of the last century.

China is going through a similar phase, but certainly not the same. After coming to power in 2012 during the country’s golden age, Chinese President Xi Jinping () now presides over a country much richer than that ruled by his predecessors.

However, Xi faces a host of issues related to a middle-income capitalist economy, including corruption. As he warned in his first Chinese politburo speech in 2012, corruption will inevitably doom the party and the state.

Over the past few decades, the Chinese economy has soared along with a particular type of elite trading of power and wealth, or what I call access money. From the 2000s, embezzlement and petty extortion declined as the government strengthened its oversight capacity and enthusiastically welcomed investors.

However, high-stakes corruption exploded when politically connected capitalists offered politicians lavish bribes in exchange for lucrative privileges.

Cronyism has been accompanied by growing inequalities. Since the 1980s, income inequality has grown faster in China than in the United States. China’s Gini coefficient, a standard measure of income inequality, surpassed that of the United States in 2012.

Moreover, wealth inequality in China is even wider than income inequality, as those who accumulated assets during the early stages of growth made huge gains.

A third problem is that of systemic financial risks. Last year, China’s finance ministry warned that local government debt was approaching 100 percent of overall revenue. If local governments default, the banks and financial institutions that loaned them massive sums would be at risk, potentially setting off a chain reaction.

It is not only public finances that are in difficulty. China’s second-largest real estate developer, Evergrande Group, has US $ 300 billion in debt and is on the verge of insolvency.

These latent crises should not be considered in isolation; rather, they are interconnected parts of today’s China.

Corruption in the form of access money has prompted government officials to aggressively promote construction and investment, whether sustainable or not. The luxury properties that have enriched colluding state and business elites have mushroomed across the country, while affordable housing remains scarce. Those with political connections and wealth have easily reaped inordinate profits through speculative investments. Likewise, in the digital economy, what was once an arena for all has consolidated around a few titans who can easily crush the small players. Factory workers are being replaced by concert workers who work long hours with few labor protections. Fed up with excessive materialism and the mad rush of society, young people protest by lying flat, ceasing to struggle.

The decline of today’s China poses multiple threats to Xi. Corruption, inequality and financial collapses can trigger social unrest and erode the legitimacy of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), given its promise of equality and justice. These issues, especially the corruption of elites, which enriches rival factions, all undermine Xis’ personal hold on power.

Thus, Xi is determined to bring China out of its golden age to save the party and cement his own legacy as a leader who would fulfill his original mission.

While former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping () aspired to enrich China, Xi also wants to make the country clean and fair.

Over the past two months, Western investors have suddenly become aware of Xis’ calls for common prosperity.

However, Xis’ socialist mission actually began in 2012, when he promised to eradicate rural poverty and simultaneously launched the largest anti-corruption campaign in the history of the CCP. Xi has maintained these campaigns despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and last year he proudly proclaimed that his poverty reduction goals were met on schedule.

More recently, these campaigns have extended to a wave of regulatory crackdowns on big tech companies, bans on private tutoring, caps on house prices and crackdowns on wealthy celebrities. To top it off, Xi personally urged the wealthy to share their wealth with society.

The Golden Age of the United States provides a historical lens to make sense of Xis’ actions. All crony capitalist economies, however fast they grow, end up encountering limits. If the history of the United States is any guide, the problems facing China today are not necessarily synonymous with disaster. It all depends on what the decision makers do next. If the issues are dealt with appropriately, China, too, can move from risky and unbalanced growth to better development.

However, as the progressive American era relied on democratic measures to tackle crony capitalism, for example, through political activism and a filthy free press that exposed corruption, Xi attempts to summon China’s own progressive era through command and control.

The world has yet to see a government successfully overcome the side effects of decree capitalism.

Decades earlier, then-Chinese leader Mao Zedong () had attempted to order rapid industrialization and failed disastrously. The lesson is that because descending orders can turn against them, they should not be seen as the solution to all problems.

If applied excessively and arbitrarily, bans and decrees can lower investor confidence in China’s rulers’ commitments to rules-based markets.

Progressivism in the United States laid the national foundation for the country’s international primacy in the last century. Whether Xi can order China out of its golden age could determine the continuity of China’s rise in this century.

Yuen Yuen Ang is Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

