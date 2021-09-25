PM Modi Welcomes Indian Diaspora Outside New York Hotel Amid Vande Mataram and Modi, Sings Modi | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd of members of the Indian diaspora in New York outside the hotel as the Prime Minister left for JFK Airport on Saturday, concluding his three-day visit to the United States. Prime Minister Modi greeted the crowd and also shook hands with some people in the crowd while surrounded by members of his security service.

The Prime Minister was greeted with chants by Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Mataram alongside chants by Modi, Modi, as shown in a video. The crowd gathered to meet Modi, who was returning from United Nations headquarters after delivering his speech at the 76th meeting of the United Nations General Assembly earlier in the evening (IST). In addition, one person could also be heard saying Thank You Modi ji to the Prime Minister and many others waving the Indian tricolor.

Also earlier today, several members of the Indian diaspora were seen gathered outside his hotel in New York, before his departure for UN headquarters.

Reflecting on his trip, the Prime Minister said he was confident India’s ties with the United States would grow even stronger in the future. He also called the many meetings he had with executives and CEOs productive.

Over the past few days, have had productive bilateral and multilateral engagements, interaction with CEOs and the UN speech. I have no doubts that the India-US relationship will grow even stronger in the years to come. Our rich people-to-people connections are some of our strongest assets, Modi tweeted.

Modis’ address to the UNGA was the last major point on his agenda, before which he had met with several CEOs of companies, held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris and also held multilateral meetings with Japanese and Australian leaders at the first in-person Quad Leaders Summit hosted by Biden.