World leaders from around the world have traveled to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

Their planes, however, were not allowed to stay at New York City airports due to a long-standing rule.

Boris Johnson took the Amtrak Acela from New York to Washington, DC while his plane was parked in Virginia.

Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/>

New York City in September is a hot spot for world leaders as the United Nations holds its Annual General Assembly. Climate change is a key topic at this year’s conference, with leaders including President Joe Biden announcing additional investments in climate finance for developing countries.

But as leaders talk about commitments to climate change on the global stage, their government jets burn extra fuel as they fly empty to airports in the northeast just to park during the event.

New York’s JFK International Airport is the UN’s preferred gateway for many visiting countries due to its proximity to Manhattan. However, a long-standing New York and New Jersey Port Authority rule prohibits these planes from staying at JFK while their passengers are on their way to the UN.

Foreign military and state planes are not allowed to stay at Port Authority airports overnight due to traffic and space constraints, a spokesperson confirmed to Insider. After landing at an airport in the port, these planes have two hours to depart to another airport where they will park while in the United States.

Commercial airports under the port’s jurisdiction also include LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International.

New York Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, New York, about 60 miles north of the UN, is a popular parking space for foreign aircraft due to its large runway and availability of parking for large planes.

Flight tracking data shows that planes staying at Newburgh this year included a Boeing 747-8i business aircraft from the Turkish government, Airbus A319 from the Italian government and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, among many others.





Turkish government Boeing Business Jet 747-8i which brought President Recep Tayyip Erdoan to New York.

Metin Aktas / Anadolu Agency / Getty







The planes will travel to Washington, DC, nearly 200 nautical miles south of New York City, just for a parking spot.

The closest airports to New York, including Farmingdale Republic Airport and Long Island MacArthur Airport, are favorites for countries with smaller diplomatic planes. But larger planes, like a Boeing 747, cannot use them or other nearby airports such as Teterboro Airport in New Jersey and White Plains, Westchester County Airport in New York due track constraints.

Foreign governments and the military can request waivers of the rule outside of UN week, the port spokesperson told Insider, and an airport’s general manager can grant it if traffic levels allow it. Newburgh is a port facility and exemptions are often granted due to the low traffic at the airport.

But during UN week, the aviation equivalent of tipping the valet extra to “keep him close” is considered bribery. Marlene Mizzi, former assistant airport supervisor at JFK, pleaded guilty in 2019 to accepting “benefits” for letting planes stay overnight during a General Assembly session.

Mizzi admitted to receiving “limousine rides, meals and free gifts” in exchange for letting a plane out of the state of Qatar stay overnight in 2014, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James.

How the rule causes headaches for U.S. hop-on hop-off tours

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson took the American high-speed Amtrak Acela train to visit the White House while in the United States. But Johnson’s plane also made the trip to the nation’s capital.

The British version of Air Force One flew from New York to Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia after deposing Johnson on September 19. If Johnson had chosen to fly between New York and Washington, his plane would have had to return to New York to pick it up, then return to Virginia to park.

And after Johnson’s visit, the plane should have brought him back to New York, only to return to Virginia to park for the remainder of the Prime Minister’s visit to the UN, then fly back to New York for the flight home. in London.





Boris Johnson arriving in New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

Stefan Rousseau – Pool / Getty







A 2018 report from International Council for Clean Transport, an independent non-profit organization, found that aviation contributes 2.4% of global carbon dioxide emissions. Even with the industry working towards a greener future, empty repositioning flights are still incredibly common for all aircraft operated.

The COVID-19 pandemic gave New York skies a breather as the General Assembly went virtual in 2020. But despite fears of the Delta variant, this year’s in-person session continued and foreign leaders were ready to adopt “to have the plane, to travel. “