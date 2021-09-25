India’s tradition in refutations to Pak at the UN





Sneha Dubey is a 2012 Indian Foreign Service Batch Officer

The United Nations:

First Secretary Sneha Dubey gave a dazzling response to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at the United Nations General Assembly after addressing the Kashmir issue in his address to the high-level session, continuing the tradition of young Indian diplomats taking action Pakistani leaders at the annual event.

Ms Dubey delivered India’s strong right of reply from the UNGA room on Friday, continuing a tradition seen in recent years of young Indian diplomats confronting Pakistani leaders and responding firmly to their rants on Jammu- and Kashmir and other internal matters of India. .

“We are exercising our right of response to a new attempt by the Pakistani leader to tarnish the image of this august Forum by addressing issues internal to my country and going so far as to spit lies on the world stage,” Ms. Dubey. at the United Nations General Assembly.

“While such statements deserve our collective contempt and sympathy for the state of mind of the person who repeatedly tells lies, I stand up to set the record straight,” the young diplomat said. Indian, criticizing the 68-year-old cricketer turned politician. for bringing up the Kashmir issue in his video address to the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Ms. Dubey, IFS Head of Promotion 2012, holds a Masters and MPhil from Jawaharlal Nehru University and was (T) Latin America and Caribbean Undersecretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from December 2013 to August 2014. She was then third secretary at the embassy. from India to Madrid, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Ms Dubey’s confident and sharp speech drew congratulatory responses on social media sites.

“Excellent rebuttal from this brilliant, young and energetic diplomat from this great nation,” said one Twitter user while another commented, “A brave diplomat from India … Great job.”

Another post on Twitter said: “An appropriate response from @SnehaDube Full of confidence and facts. Well done. Keep it up,” while many others applauded the “Nari Shakti (power of women)” of the India.

It was during the tenure of the then Indian envoy to United Nations Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin that the trend began for India to send young diplomats to grant the right of reply to Pakistani leaders who did not ‘have stopped raising the issue of Kashmir and other internal Indian issues in their speeches at the United Nations General Assembly and other forums of the world organization. The message being that young Indian diplomats are enough to take on Pakistani leaders at the global forum.

In September 2016, then First Secretary of the Indian Mission to the United Nations, Eenam Gambhir pronounced India’s right of reply to Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

“The world has not yet forgotten that the trail of this vile attack led to Abbottabad in Pakistan. The land of Taxila, one of the greatest centers of learning in Antiquity, is now home to the Ivy. League of Terrorism. It attracts aspirants and apprentices from all over the world. The effect of its toxic curriculum is felt around the world. “

A few days later, Ms Gambhir again exercised the right of reply when Islamabad’s envoy to the UN at the time, Maleeha Lodhi, responded to the speech of the late Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj during the debate. UN General.

Then again in 2017, it was Ms. Gambhir who confronted then Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, stating in India’s right of reply that “In its short history, Pakistan has become a geography synonymous with terror. The quest for a land of purity has indeed produced “the land of pure terror”. Pakistan is now terrorism … Its current state can be assessed by the fact that Hafiz Mohammed Saeed, a leader of the United Nations designated terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba, is now sought to be legitimized as as leader of a political party.

In 2019, another young Indian diplomat Vidisha Maitra, First Secretary of the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, handed over the scathing right of reply from the United Nations General Assembly Hall to Prime Minister “Imran Khan Niazi “.

“Words matter in diplomacy. The invocation of phrases such as ‘pogrom’, ‘bloodbath’, ‘racial superiority’, ‘take control’ and ‘fight to the end’ reflect a medieval mindset and not a vision of the 21st century. ”

“Pogroms, Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi, are not a phenomenon of today’s vibrant democracies,” Maitra said.

“We ask you to refresh your rather sketchy understanding of history. Remember the horrific genocide perpetrated by Pakistan against its own people in 1971 and the role played by Lieutenant-General AAK Niazi. A sordid fact that the Honorable Prime Minister of Bangladesh reminded this House earlier this afternoon. “

In 2019, Mr. Khan gave his first speech at the United Nations General Debate and, in his nearly 50-minute address, devoted half of his time to India and Kashmir, stoking hysteria about of nuclear war.

“Even coming from the head of a country that has monopolized the entire terrorist industry value chain, Prime Minister Khan’s justification for terrorism was brazen and inflammatory,” Maitra said.

“Indian citizens need no one else to speak on their behalf, let alone those who have built an industry of terrorism out of the ideology of hate,” she said.

Last year, the First Secretary of India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Mijito Vinito, issuing India’s right of reply, said the “one crown” Pakistan must show the world to over the past seven decades is terrorism, ethnic cleansing, majority fundamentalism and the clandestine nuclear trade. India’s scathing response lashed out at Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “relentless rant” and “venom” at the United Nations General Assembly.

“This august Forum has now hit a new low on the occasion of its 75th anniversary. The Pakistani leader today called for a ban on those who incite hatred and violence,” Vinito said.

