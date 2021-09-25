This company donates 100 million rupees to help Verawaty Fajrin fight cancer, the family thanks you

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Verawaty Fajrin is a former badminton athlete who made Indonesia famous around the world. The female badminton legend who triumphed in the 1980s won 12 gold medals at the SEA Games and achievements in other world championships.

Today, Verawaty, 63, is weakened at Dharmais Cancer Hospital in Jakarta due to lung cancer.

Realizing the importance of alleviating the legendary athlete’s struggle, help also came from various parties, from Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali, SOE Minister Erick Thohir, to President Joko Widodo. Let us not forget that private companies also provide assistance.

PT Industri Jamu and Pharmaceutical Sido Muncul Tbk is one of them. Also supporting Verawaty’s fight against cancer, Sido Muncul provided aid worth Rs 100 million. The aid was handed over by Sido Muncul to Verawaty Fajrin’s family on Friday (09/24/2021).

Sido Muncul manager Irwan Hidayat said his party wanted to help Verawaty Fajrin so that the former athlete would be better soon.

“We want to work together to help Verawaty Fajrin’s mother. We deliver the aid directly to her child. Initially, I wanted to go directly to visit her and meet her, but apparently she could not be found after the action this morning, so I couldn’t meet her, “Irwan told Tribunnews, Friday (9/24/2021).

Handing over Rs 100million worth of aid from Sido Muncul to Indonesian badminton legend Verawaty Fajrin at Dharmais Hospital in Jakarta on Friday (9/24/2021). (Tribunnews.com/Lita Febriani)

Irwan believes that with the support of various parties, including President Joko Widodo, Verawaty will be more eager to recover.

In addition, Pak Jokowi also gave him special attention. The President gave encouragement, he must also be enthusiastic. Anyway, I pray for every one of my prayers. restore and that he must believe that he can recover, “he added.

The family appreciates the help of Sido Muncul

By launching the Tribunnews news on Friday (09/24/2021), Verawaty took action to reduce the shortness of breath she experienced on Friday (09/24/2021) morning at Dharmais Hospital in Jakarta,

“This morning my mother received an action. Alhamdulillah, the condition is relatively stable now. Hopefully it will improve. Because after that there will be a follow-up of the treatment itself. The results of the action, according to the doctor, have exceeded the target. Either way, everything is fine. God willing, it can exceed the target, “said Yandi, Verawaty’s son.

At the same time, the Verawaty family greatly appreciated the assistance amounting to Rp 100 million and the great concern of Sido Muncul.

“We really appreciate the help Sido Muncul gave. We didn’t expect Sido Muncul to really care about mum’s health. We really appreciate her and are proud. May everything be a blessing for mum,” said Yandi said.

Aid worth Rs 100million from Sido Muncul was handed over to the family of Indonesian badminton legend Verawaty Fajrin at Dharmais Hospital in Jakarta on Friday (9/24/2021). (Tribunnews.com/Lita Febriani).

Fajrin also expressed his gratitude to Irwan and Sido Muncul who paid special attention to Verawaty’s health.

“Thank you to Mr. Irwan and Sido Muncul for caring about us. I hope this will become a field of worship for him. Once again, thank you very much,” he added.

The Hukormas coordinator of the Dharmais Anjari hospital said his party is ready to facilitate the meeting of all those who care about Verawaty with the representatives of the family.

“We are grateful to anyone and to any party who want to show their concern for Ms. Verawaty Fajrin or other athletes, possibly anyone who has contributed to the government. Basically we are happy and hope that this support doesn ‘will go not only to Verawaty Fajrin, but also to all who have contributed or needed help, ”said Anjari.

Finally, representing Sido Muncul, Irwan hopes that the badminton legend will soon win his fight against cancer.

“I don’t know him personally. But, who doesn’t know Verawaty Fajrin, the Indonesian badminton legend? Everyone should know too. He also often plays with my friend Eddy Hartono in mixed doubles. “Help. My greatest hope is that he will recover from it. I still pray for his health,” said Irwan.

Author: Anniza Kemala / Editor: Bardjan