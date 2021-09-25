Can Putin and Erdogan reconcile their “diametrically opposed” interests at their next summit?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is due to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi, a seaside town on the Black Sea, on September 29. The two leaders are expected to discuss the recent increase in military tensions in northwestern Syria. Russian forces reportedly stepped up airstrikes against the rebel outpost in Idlib in September, stoking fears in Ankara of further destabilization of Turkey’s southern borders. “The regime in Syria poses a threat in southern Turkey. So as a friend of Russia I look forward to [Vladimir Putin] Putin and Russia take a different approach as a demand for solidarity, ”Erdogan said on Friday.

The Sochi summit will follow what Erdogan described as disappointing bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden. In the discussions with Mr Biden that I had anticipated, there had not been the desired outcome … as two NATO countries we have to be at a different point, he said. . Erdogan then criticized continued US support for Kurdish militant groups in Syria, adding that he sought to push Turkish-Russian relations much further when he next meets with Putin. The Turkish leader double on Ankara’s controversial decision to purchase Russia’s S-400 Triumf missile defense system, confirming earlier reports that it intended to import a second S-400 regiment by the end of 2021.

The two sides are not expected to come to some sort of lasting, long-term settlement over Idlib’s fate. Russian and Turkish interests in the region are diametrically opposed, Noted Russian political scientist Fyodor Lukyanov. All agreements reached on the withdrawal of activists [from northwestern Syria], that Turkey will relocate them elsewhere, because it has a large contingent there, they are not working, he added. Despite the current Russian-Turkish stalemate on broader Syrian state issues, the summit could still be a boon to ongoing deconfliction efforts aimed at mitigating the risk of military escalation between Turkey-backed militants and Russian-sponsored Syrian government forces.

But, for some in Moscow, the decidedly Middle Eastern summit agenda has been colored by developments closer to home. Earlier this week, the Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement partially refusing to recognize the result of the September Duma elections in Russia: Turkey maintains its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and does not recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea, Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic said, noting that the State Duma elections in Crimea have no legal value for Turkey. Erdogan personally endorsed his government’s position later in the week, noting in his speech to the UN that Turkey does not recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and reaffirming Ankara’s commitment to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

Erdogans’ comments drew swift and vigorous, if not predictable, reprimands from the Kremlin. Turkey knows full well that Crimea is a sovereign part of the Russian Federation, and it knows full well that we never ignore such statements, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. “We do not accept such statements [about non-recognition of the elections in Crimea] and we say it openly to our Turkish colleagues “, added Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. “The issue of Crimea is one on which our positions are radically different. We express regret about this position, but we hope that the political will will manifest over time and that Turkey will change this position, recognizing just the truth and the real state of affairs, ”Peskov said.

The Kremlin and the ruling United Russia Party devoted much of their pre- and post-election messages to highlighting the alleged dangers of foreign interference in the Russian electoral process. Russian experts, commentators and politicians have harassed the EU over a previous report from the European Parliament suggesting that Europe should refuse to recognize the results of the Duma elections if they are found to be fraudulent. The EU has opted for a smoother path, formally refusing to recognize only those parts of the Duma elections which took place in occupied Ukrainian territory. Nevertheless, the hard rhetoric Kremlin officials has not been accompanied by concrete punitive measures against the West. In particular, there is no indication that the Kremlin is seriously considering leaving the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), a measure long advocated by populist commentators and politicians in Russia.

A similar situation seems to be playing out with Turkey. Zakharova insisted that Moscow would draw the appropriate conclusions from Ankara’s comments, which obviously do not benefit bilateral relations, but it is unclear what this means in practice. Erdogan’s statements have not prompted the Kremlin to go so far as to call off the September 29 summit, and there is no indication that Putin intends to raise the Crimea issue during the Sochi talks. Russian political commentator Yevgeny Satanovsky Noted that this scandal is unlikely to have a significant effect on the Russian-Turkish boom Trade relationship, and this is also not likely to jeopardize Ankaras while waiting for the S-400 contract. Svetlana Zhurova, a member of the State Duma’s committee on international affairs, told Russian media that Turkey and Russia remain strategic partners despite their deep disagreement over the status of Crimea. We have many points of contact. And there are places where we are not just strategic partners, but where we actively support each other, she said.

The fallout from Erdogan’s partial refusal to recognize the election of the Russian Duma sheds new light on the complex, sometimes oscillating between Moscow and Ankara. Kremlin officials quickly deploy a well-honed repertoire of outrage in response to perceived slights, but there is no real appetite in Moscow to potentially torpedo the fragile working relationship between the two countries over Turkey long standing position on the Crimea.

Mark Episkopos is a national security reporter for the National interest.

Image: Reuters

