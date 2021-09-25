PM Modi will bring back 157 antiques donated by the United States





While nearly half of the artifacts (71) are cultural, the other half are figurines related to Hinduism (60), Buddhism (16) and Jainism (9)



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bring home 157 artifacts and antiques, which were handed over to India by the United States during his visit, with him and President Joe Biden expressing their commitment to step up efforts to combat theft , illicit trade and trafficking in cultural objects. While nearly half of the artifacts (71) are cultural, the other half are figurines related to Hinduism (60), Buddhism (16) and Jainism (9), according to an official statement on Saturday. Mr. Modi expressed his deep appreciation for the repatriation of antiques to India by the United States. The list of 157 artefacts includes a diverse set of objects ranging from the one-and-a-half-meter bas-relief panel of Revanta in sandstone from the 10th CE to the exquisite 8.5cm-high bronze Nataraja from the 12th CE. This is a continuation of efforts by the Modi government to bring back Indian antiques and artifacts from around the world, he said. Government sources said that only 13 antiques were collected by India in different countries between 1976 and 2013. However, between 2014, when Mr. Modi came to power, and 2021, more than 200 antiques have either been returned or are in the process of being returned, they added. Between 2004 and 2014, only one ancient antiquity returned to India, according to the sources. The Modi government brought back more ancient Indian treasures than the previous four decades, they said. Referring to the objects handed over to India by the United States during Mr. Modi’s current trip, the official statement indicates that they belong largely to the period of the 11th to 14th CE as well as to historical antiques such as the anthropomorphic copper object from 2000 BC. vase from the 2nd of our era. Some 45 antiques belong to Before Common Era, he said. Their manufacture spans metal, stone and terracotta, the statement said. The bronze collection mainly contains figurines adorned with the well-known postures of Lakshmi Narayana, Buddha, Vishnu, Siva Parvathi and the 24 Jain Tirthankaras and the less common Kankalamurti, Brahmi and Nandikesa in addition to other nameless deities and divine figures. The statement noted that the motifs include religious carvings from Hinduism – Three-headed Brahma, a chariot leading Surya, Vishnu and his wives, Siva as Dakshinamurti and dancing Ganesha among others, Buddhism – Standing Buddha, Boddhisattva Majushri , Tara and Jainism – Jain Tirthankara, Padmasana Tirthankara, Jaina Choubisi, as well as secular motifs including an amorphous couple in Samabhanga and a woman carrying chowri playing the drum, among others. There are 56 terracotta pieces and an 18th century sword with a scabbard with an inscription mentioning Guru Hargovind Singh in Persian, he added.

