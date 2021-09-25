Politics
Chinese strongman Xi Jinping shows weakness in prisoner exchange over AUKUS security pact
It only took nine days after the formation of a new trilateral military alliance for China to surrender to a diplomatic stalemate with the West.
And it suggests that President Xi Jinping acknowledges that he has exaggerated his hand with the West by taking two Canadians hostage as his country faces very serious economic challenges.
The AUKUS Trilateral Security Pact, announced on September 15, allowed the United States and the United Kingdom to help Australia purchase nuclear-powered submarines.
It also allows Australia to work closely with the UK and US on cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.
On September 24, Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were released from Chinese prisons and allowed to return home after being held hostage since December 2018.
They were thrown into Chinese jails 32 months ago after Canada arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou under a provisional warrant.
The release came after Meng admitted to wrongdoing in a deferred prosecution agreement with U.S. prosecutors after she was charged with fraud.
It was an old-fashioned prisoner exchange, just like what the world used to see during the Cold War.
The AUKUS deal enraged France because Australia canceled a contract to buy submarines from the French.
But it may also have spooked Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose bellicose refusal to adhere to international human rights standards spurred the AUKUS deal in the first place.
Most alarming for Xi is that the Philippines, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and India have not raised any objections to the AUKUS deal.
According to a item in the Diplomat, the only serious criticism of the AUKUS pact came from Malaysia and Indonesia.
Vietnam, which is still a country ruled by communists, issued a tasteless statement about the case. It came a month after US Vice President Kamala Harris visited the country and condemned China’s “excessive maritime intimidation and claims”.
Vietnam has enjoyed strained relations with China for many years over the South China Sea, a border dispute and Chinese ransomware attacks. This was only exacerbated by perceptions among many Vietnamese that new COVID-19 infections were linked to illegal border crossings by Chinese citizens.
Chinese President Xi tried to solidify his relations with Vietnam during a recent phone call with his Vietnamese counterpart.
Xi said on September 24 that “it is the most fundamental common strategic interest of China and Vietnam to safeguard the security of governance of their Communist Parties,” according to the Chinese Communist Party’s statement. People’s Dailymedia.
The reality, however, is that Xi’s shameful and criminal treatment of Uyghurs in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, his intimidation of Asian neighbors in the South China Sea, and his hostage diplomacy with the two Canadians sent a message to his people. neighbors he can not trust.
The AUKUS Pact signaled to Beijing that the United States is ready to help its friends in the region. And friends, even those with strong trade and commercial ties with China, seem to agree with that.
The two Michael are now back on Canadian soil. US President Joe Biden has thus improved the perception of his country in Canada.
Yet far from showing weakness in his relations with China, Biden sent a message to Xi that he was serious.
All in all, this is probably good news for the independent East Asian island nation, Taiwan, which has the most to fear from Xi’s bullying and self-centered style of government.
Xi, 68, will celebrate his ninth year as president in November. And what must he show for that?
1. A country widely despised in the world.
2. A legacy of anti-Asian hatred directed against people of Chinese descent in the West, to which he contributed.
3. Terrible relations with its bigger neighbor, India, and no more diplomatic problems with another big neighbor, Vietnam.
4. An imminent exodus from Hong Kong, which will further weaken the Chinese economy, already in difficulty
5. Rising inflation and energy price.
6. Electricity shortages in some cities.
7. A debt crisis by China’s second-largest real estate developer, Evergrande Real Estate Group, which briefly rocked international stock markets. According to the Wall Street newspaper, China is preparing for the collapse of Evergrande.
8. Xi a intimidated the Chinese tech industry in bidding, which will only stifle the country’s innovation and economic competitiveness in the future.
In response to his miserable record, Xi has approached authoritarian thugs such as Russian Vladimir Putin, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khameini and Hungarian Viktor Orban, something the Hungarian people are. completely sick of.
China enjoyed good relations with Canada. Justin Trudeau’s father, Pierre, was one of the first Western leaders to recognize the People’s Republic of China. Justin Trudeau visited China less than a year after becoming prime minister.
Now, Sino-Canadian relations are in tatters. And China has realized that Canada still has influential friends around the world.
Xi is like the kid in the schoolyard that no one wants to be associated with.
Meanwhile, China continues to complain about “foreign interference” in its internal affairs. This happened throughout the kidnapping of Kovrig and Spavor.
The People’s Daily To another article on this topic today, noting that 65 countries have opposed interference in China’s internal affairs under the “pretext of human rights.”
These countries have not been identified, but you can be sure that they are not models of freedom and democracy. The statement was issued by one of the biggest Chinese toads in the world, Pakistan.
Let’s face it: Xi Jinping’s presidency has been a disaster.
Xi, and not Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, is the real Trump of the East.
