Video of the demonstrations during the visit of the president, Said Didu: the scenario turns out





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Former Secretary to State Enterprise Minister Muhammad Said Didu posted a tweet in the form of comments linked to a video of a citizen giving aspirations to President Joko Widodo during a visit to Cilacap. The video shows a man in a green batik holding a poster. Several Paspampres officers appeared to be blocking the man, but the man suddenly ran and fell as he approached the head of state. “It turns out,” Didu tweeted on Saturday (9/25/2021). Meanwhile, the video that Didu commented on was posted by the @BossTemlen account. The video was accompanied by the tweet: “It was actually a script!” in the @BossTemlen timeline. Netizens responded to the video both on Didu’s timeline and on @BossTemlen. The answer given was negative because the majority of Internet users considered that the actions of the man in the video had been planned by the Palace. The reason is that netizens doubt the security of Paspampres can be penetrated by the man in the video and can approach the president up to about 1 meter away. In addition, Internet users also doubted that the video was taken which could follow the man running towards the head of state. As we know, President Widodo paid a working visit to Cilacap on Thursday (9/23/2021). The head of state flew aboard the special ATR 72-600 aircraft and took off from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base in Jakarta at around 8:30 am WIB. The President had several agendas during the visit, namely to monitor the Covid-19 vaccination at SMA Negeri 2 Cilacap, to review the door-to-door vaccination activities for the community held at the Sentolo Kawat fishing village , South Cilacap district, and release the newborns at Kemiren Beach. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

