PM presents faithful image of Afghanistan to UN General Assembly: Sheikh Rashid





ISLAMABAD, September 25 (APP): Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan presented an accurate picture of Afghanistan covering all aspects in a logical and confident manner in his speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

Commenting on the Prime Minister’s speech to the United Nations General Assembly, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan boldly spoke to world leaders about the role of the superpowers in reaching Afghanistan at this point, while the Prime Minister also discussed causes of growing social and economic instability in the world.

He said the prime minister gave the full context of the situation in Afghanistan, from the role of the superpowers to the Afghan Taliban. Prime Minister Imran Khan told the world that it was not Pakistan but actually the United States and other countries behind everything that happened in Afghanistan, Sheikh added.

He said Imran Khan made it clear to the world that Pakistan was struggling to expand support for the United States and Allied forces. Prime Minister Imran Khan explained to the world how Pakistan confronted terrorism independently when the United States left Pakistan at a time when terrorism was at its height.

He said the Pakistanis ‘appeal to world leaders not to leave Afghanistan alone at this point shows the Prime Ministers’ feeling of love for humanity.

Sheikh Rashid said the prime minister once again exposed the fascist face of Modis India, its discriminatory policies against minorities and the insolence of the Indian military with the corpse of top Kashmiri leader Hurriyat Syed Ali Geelani.

He expressed hope that the world community will develop policies based on the Prime Minister’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

