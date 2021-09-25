Politics
Marcus Rashford begs Boris Johnson to cut 20 universal credits that are expected to reach millions
Marcus Rashford is urging Boris Johnson not to remove the 20-per-week universal credit increase.
The England and Manchester United striker warned: Instead of cutting back vital support, we should focus on crafting a long-term roadmap to emerge from this pandemic of hunger among them. children.
Activist Marcus, 23, who last year forced Prime Minister Boris Johnson to turn back on free school meals, added: On October 6 millions of people lose a lifeline. It’s a movement that the Child Poverty Action Group says will increase child poverty to one in three.
Nearly eight in 10 in UC will have a harder time feeding their children while 80 per month are worse off under the cut, according to a survey by the charity The Food Foundation.
He partnered with Marcus to get people to write to MPs.
They want the government to adopt recommendations to prevent child hunger, rejected by Mr Johnson. That would mean greater eligibility for free school meals, long-term funding for vacation programs, and increased healthy start support for pregnant women and those under five.
Anna Taylor of the Food Foundation added: Were in danger of pushing the poorest to breaking point. Many will not be able to put food on the table.
One-parent lobby group Gingerbread predicts that a million moms and dads will suffer. CEO Victoria Benson said: The government appears determined to remove a lifeline for vulnerable families.
Some five million households are under UC. The temporary increase was announced in March of last year as the first lockdown began. Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Jonathan Reynolds calls the cut a disaster.
Visit the Marcuss campaign at endchildfoodpoverty.org/write-now and follow the steps to write to your local MP
I’m in debt and it’s gonna cripple us
Marjorie Armson is a mom who regularly skips meals, always favoring filling her 16-year-old daughter’s stomach over her own when her money for the month runs out.
She said: Charlotte tells me, mom, why aren’t you eating?
But I tell him I just ate some bread and I’m fine.
Marjorie, 54, a widow and single mother from Colchester, Essex, has been forced to protect herself for 18 months due to bad asthma and relies on Universal Credit payments. She said: I am very worried about rising energy prices because I just had a smart meter installed and I have to feed it money to get gas and electricity.
I’m afraid it will run out very quickly and then what are we going to do? Marjorie, who was receiving 380 per month when she was on sick leave, has just returned to work part-time, accompanying the children to and from school.
She said: Charlotte and I both have bad asthma and Im petrified was going to get sick from having to sit in the cold at home. I am already struggling and in debt, but it will cripple us.
PER MONTH
Universal credit:179 in addition it pays its rent, 573
Earnings:520
EXPENSES
Gas and electricity : 80
Food:203
Other expenses, for example telephone / school supplies / pocket money:140
We will have zero spare left
Carly Newman is concerned that rising National Insurance payments and rising energy bills may leave her to be desired.
The 35-year-old, single mother from New Cross, south London, is the manager of a branch of Citizens Advice and all of her salary goes towards rent and childcare costs for her three-year-old son Ezra.
She said: I work four days a week and pay 900 a month for Ezra to go to nursery three days a week. My parents, who live nearby, take care of him one day a week.
(
Picture:
2021 Steve Bainbridge)
My pay is less than rent and child care combined, so I rely on universal credit for a living. I live day by day. My rent and child care costs are going up and I am now losing the increase. It all means I’m over 120 a month worse.
As winter approaches, Ezra will need new shoes and a coat. Where does the government think I will find this shortfall?
I pay well over $ 120 a month in winter energy bills. Working from home adds to this. Added to this increase, the NI payments plus the UC reduction means that I will have nothing more to sell by the end of the month.
(
Picture:
2021 Steve Bainbridge)
PER MONTH
Universal credit:1,100
Earnings:2,000
EXPENSES
Electricity:120
Food:250
To rent:1,300
Housing tax :100
Water prices:30
Daycare costs:800
Debt payments:150
Telephone:30
Dad: I’ll skip meals to make sure their tummies are full
Anthony Lynam, 35, is a former Northampton tutoring worker who has equal custody of his nine-year-old son Oliver and four-year-old daughter Florence.
He went bankrupt in 2019 due to debt, which means he’s on a prepaid energy meter.
Anthony said: I’m going to be hit hard by the energy boost, about 15 a month.
With the 20 UA cut, I will be worse off overall by 110 per month. I count on charity to make it through the winter.
(
Picture:
WILLIAM LAILEY / CATERING NEWS)
The hardest part for me is to hide it from my children. I want them to feel safe, but now I have a lot more stress and sleepless nights worrying about money.
Anthony, who has autism and mental health issues, said: The charity Christians Against Poverty has helped me with my finances.
I have my children for half the week and although we are in the poorest 10% of UK households, I do my best as a father.
I actually went without a meal to make sure their tummies were full of food.
I will lose 86.67 from next month and it will be up to me to choose whether to feed my children or turn on the heat.
PER MONTH
Universal credit:747 more 237 for a child
Earnings:0.00 as if on sick leave
PIP disability benefit:320
MAIN OUTPUTS
Gas and electricity:80
Food:150
To rent:347
Rent arrears:40
Telephone and Wi-Fi:110
The water:60
Housing tax :50
Count on charity
TV license:21.90
Family bus ticket:40
I can’t afford gifts for my children
Brahim Rarbi cannot afford to buy birthday presents for his children after being fired from his job as a warehouse delivery driver during the pandemic.
A single father of four children aged five to 12, Universal Credit payments of 900 per month kept them afloat.
Brahim, 51, from Colindale, north London, said: I only eat my children’s leftovers only after they have eaten, can I eat. I stay awake at night worrying about money and sometimes I feel so hopeless that I cry but I don’t want the kids to see me. on balloons and 2.99 on a cake. No gifts, nothing. They tell me not to worry when I can’t afford to buy them things but it breaks my heart.
(
Picture:
BRAHIM RARBI)
Brahim was unable to work during the summer vacation due to childcare costs, but now that the children are back to school, he has taken on a part-time job in building units. kitchen for a small business.
But taking 20 a week in a few weeks will hit her family hard.
He said: I hate taking advantages. I am ashamed that I cannot provide for my children at my age and I am determined to give them a good life. Why can the government not continue to give this money to the people who need it?
PER MONTH
Universal credit: 400
Earnings:1,200
EXPENSES
Gas and electricity:160
Food:400
To rent:300
Other expenses, for example telephone / school supplies / pocket money: 170
Sources
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
