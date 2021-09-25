We’re Stronger and Better When We’re Together: PM Modi at Global Citizen Live





Image Source: PTI We’re Stronger and Better When We’re Together: PM Narendra Modi at ‘Global Citizen Live’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the shared experience of battling the COVID-19 pandemic has taught people that they are “stronger and better” when they are together. Global Citizen is a global advocacy organization working to end extreme poverty. “For almost two years now, humanity has been battling a unique global pandemic. Our shared experience of fighting the pandemic has taught us – we are stronger and better when we are together,” he said in a video message. Speaking to Global Citizen Live, Modi said generations will remember how human resilience prevailed over everything else during the pandemic. He said the world caught a glimpse of this collective spirit as COVID-19 warriors, medics, nurses and medical staff did their best to beat the pandemic. “We have seen glimpses of this collective spirit when our COVID-19 warriors, doctors, nurses, medical staff have done their best to fight the pandemic. We have seen this spirit in our scientists and innovators who have created new vaccines. in record time, “Prime Minister Modi said. , adding that generations will remember how human resilience has prevailed over everything else. Modi also said that poverty cannot be tackled by making the poor more dependent on governments. “Poverty can be fought when the poor begin to see governments as trusted partners. Trusted partners who will give them the infrastructure they need to break the vicious cycle of poverty forever, he added. Global Citizenevent involves live events in major cities including Mumbai, New York, Paris, Rio De Janeiro, Sydney, Los Angeles, Lagos and Seoul. The event will be broadcast in 120 countries and on multiple social media channels. WATCH: We must fulfill our duty to help Afghans in need: PM Modi at UNGA READ ALSO :Prime Minister Modi attacks Pakistan at UNGA: “Those who use terrorism as a political tool …” Latest news from India

