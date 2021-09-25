President Xi, the impending crisis in China and the myth of infallibility

The gist of the analysis on China and its Evergrande debacle is usually that the government will save things and China can’t have a crisis. Both statements are based on the decades-old article of faith that China’s rulers are all-seeing and all-powerful and have an incredible array of tools in their political kit. The less true this point of view, the more fervently it is affirmed.

Over the past six months, Xi Jinping and his Thought have been elevated in state media and statements by leaders to a level that only Mao had so far not enjoyed. In his public speech, the Party dramatically elevated Xi to the status of a semi-deity, with the explicit claim that he is able to control everything.

Mao Zedong depicted in a poster from the 1960s declaring that “revolutionary committees are good”. (Photo by: … [+] Universal History Archive / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Universal Images Group via Getty Images



As we try to determine whether Evergrande’s demise will trigger a systemic crisis in China and international markets, it may be helpful to read a new book written by a disgruntled real estate developer named Desmond Shum: Red roulette. The book must be read with an excellent Harvard Business School article by Meg Rithmire and Hao Chen on The emergence of mafia-type business systems in China. The damning findings of this work are twofold: The price of rapid growth in China is a personal risk to upper-middle-class families and private sector tycoons. And the government’s management of affairs is chaotic, disorganized, short-term, and poorly serves its claimed public purpose.

Why don’t people inside and outside of China realize this time and time again? A quick drive through town by taxi to any city in China demonstrates the dangerous mess that governs traffic management across the country. Since any visible system is chaotic, why do people assume that banking, capital allocation, crisis management, and virtually all sudden movements of the Central Party are well ordered?

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

The controlled press and most of the voices on social media are friends of the government. Whenever China is faced with a crisis, the vast unemployment created by the restructuring of state-owned enterprises, the Asian debt crisis, the global financial crisis, the media hides the negative and emphasizes the positive.

TOPSHOT – A woman rides a scooter past the construction site of an Evergrande housing complex in … [+] Zhumadian, central China’s Henan Province, September 14, 2021. (Photo by JADE GAO / AFP) (Photo by JADE GAO / AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images



As for Evergrande and the real estate debacle in general, the evidence before us is of a government terrified of the fallout and very uncomfortable having to deal with it. Some of the issues they carefully ignored:

There is news that Evergrande submitted several restructuring plans to the government ahead of the Spring Festival this year and has been ignored.

Hundreds of real estate developers went bankrupt in the first half of the year. Several listed developers are currently in distress, but they are not covered.

Government statistics show a dramatic drop in local income from land sales.

Local land offices report property values ​​without real market testing, and developers have been cited around 400 times for lowering prices in violation of local floor prices.

Banks have universally tightened mortgage requirements, with rates averaging over 6%.

The demand for iron ore and construction is plummeting. Sales of construction equipment, especially excavators, collapsed.

Evidence suggests a prolonged crack in the economic bud since at least July, but authorities have acted as if someone had made a rude noise in an elevator.

Newspapers and TV stations regularly prepare obituaries for famous people well in advance of their death so that they are ready for publication as soon as the death occurs. After all, death tends to be inevitable. As foreign analysts remind anyone who will listen, they have been warning for a decade that the Evergrande and China’s real estate bubble was generally unsustainable. So why hasn’t the Chinese government come up with a plan? Maybe the authorities just aren’t equipped to deal with issues like Eveergrande.

TOPSHOT – People gather at Evergrande headquarters in Shenzhen, southeast China, on … [+] On September 15, 2021, the Chinese real estate giant said it was facing unprecedented hardship, but denied rumors it was on the verge of collapse. (Photo by Noel Celis / AFP) (Photo by NOEL CELIS / AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images



Red Roulette provides several clues as to why. Among them:

Absolutely no one is motivated by civic goals. Terms like common prosperity are thrown half-heartedly, as the developers say they want to build China, as self-righteous narratives.

In the effort to remove localism from governance, China has emphasized the short-term nature of the incentive. Civil servants are parachuted from other localities and, if successful, transferred within a few years. Their interest lies in immediate and visible KPIs, not in lasting gain.

Private entrepreneurs have served as lewd agents of Party interests in the system, but their usefulness is limited and their risks to the Party’s monopoly on power increase.

Property rights are so threatened that entrepreneurs are better advised to immediately withdraw money from transactions and spend it quickly, just as drug dealers spend on luxuries lest the government take their money away.

A gray regulatory haze envelops just about all private business and financial activity, making it easier for the government to force private parties to suffer losses. People always wonder if their investment broke a rule, and it always has.

China’s period of economic reform and restructuring has always been meant to be instrumental and temporary. The culmination of the use of capitalist tools like the free market, never really fully deployed, is here.

Chinese villagers hold signs stating “I want a house” and “firmly resist illegal demolition” such as … [+] they protest against the low compensation following land seizure conflicts with the local government and a real estate developer in the village of Beixin, in Wuhan, in the province of Hubei (central China), on July 14, 2011. The conflicts Land tenure is the most volatile social issue in rural China as forced official foreclosures of property trigger growing unrest, state media reported, citing a leading think tank. CHINA OUT AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read STR / AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images



The book reveals a sort of panic to make money and run, as private entrepreneurs rush for three dinners a day, escort government officials on foreign trips, and travel from agency to agency in chauffeured cars trying to get approvals for transactions. You can tell from this book that nothing beats all the headaches. Obviously, a lot of people in China disagree.

But some disagree and seek shelters. Ever since Miles Kwok appeared in New York City and developed mysteriously intimate relationships with American politicians, Chinese real estate developers who have fled and published official corruption denunciations have become a trend. This is one of the problems that Chinese leaders see in private affairs: individuals with means who have mobility and connections beyond the Party’s reach. CCP officials never break the code of omerta who rules the government they cannot, and to be even safer, the government does not allow retired civil servants to leave the country.

But the developers are part of the bizarre private complex that has grown like a carbuncle on the state, and the people who run these companies, like Evergrandes Hui Ka Yan and Great Oceans Desmond Shum, are to a much greater extent free agents.

Shum’s book indicates a sort of invisible hand of corruption in which the pursuit of blind interests locally generates windfall returns. But that flies in the face of the idea that there is a master plan, inbound or outbound. What we can expect is growing crackdown: if you can’t stop it from happening, you need to make sure no one mentions the rude guy in the elevator.

As the name of Shums’s book suggests, in the gun chamber is a real bullet, and it may now be under the firing pin.