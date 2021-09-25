Sunday Show Preview: Pelosi Announces Date of Infrastructure Vote; the administration defends immigration policies

The upcoming House vote on the bipartisan $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, as well as the Biden administrations’ handling of thousands of Haitian migrants gathered at the southern border, are expected to be the focus of the talk shows. Sunday of this weekend.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOn The Money House pushes for infrastructure vote US mayors and black leaders push for bipartisan infrastructure bill Lawmakers say innovation and trade rules are key to profits for small businesses PLUS (D-Calif.) Friday set a firm date early next week for the House to vote on a bipartisan infrastructure package, which is seen by many Democrats as a critical step in moving forward President Biden Joe BidenFighter escorts plane that entered restricted airspace at UN rally Julian Castro hits out at Biden administration over refugee policy FBI investigates alleged assault on soldier from Fort Bliss in an Afghan refugee camp MOREnational agenda.

“It will happen on Monday,” Pelosi said of the House vote.

The House speaker is scheduled to appear on ABCs This Week on Sunday.

However, the future of the bills is uncertain, with Progressive Democrats vowing to oppose the legislation unless the House votes first on a $ 3.5 trillion social spending package that is a second component. of the Bidens Build Back Better plan.

representing Pramila Jayapal Pramila JayapalOn The Money House pushes for infrastructure vote Biden’s baffling decisions leave allies wondering where they stand Pelosi: bipartisan infrastructure vote to take place on Monday MORE (D-Wash.), The leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said on Friday that from now on, the infrastructure bill cannot pass.

Jayapal, who is due to appear on both CBS Face the Nation and CNN State of the Union this week, is leading a group of progressive lawmakers demanding movement on the broader family package, which Democratic leaders hope to pass through reconciliation, bypassing thus a GOP obstruction in the Senate.

While Pelosi said on Friday that House Democrats are seeking to finalize the reconciliation bill for a floor vote next week, it is unclear whether he will be ready in time to meet his colleagues’ demands. progressive.

The White House, which is in the midst of negotiations with House and Senate leaders over the $ 3.5 trillion spending program, is also tasked with responding to bipartisan pressures on its immigration policies.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Friday it had processed about 15,000 Haitian migrants who recently gathered under a bridge connecting Mexico to Del Rio, Texas.

Concerns over the administration’s treatment of migrants have escalated after photos and videos were released showing officers on horseback chasing asylum seekers, with some appearing to be swinging the reins while trying to stop them.

The Biden administration has also responded to the influx of migrants by increasing repatriation flights, prompting further criticism from Democrats who have argued that it would be unethical to send migrants back to Haiti.

The country is still recovering from last month’s massive earthquake and political unrest is at an all time high after the assassination of the presidentJovenel Mose earlier this year.

However, the Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro mayorkas Alejandro Mayorkas Julian Castro overthrows Biden administration on refugee policy overnight on defense and national security Presented by General AM Quad confab Mayorkas defends Biden policies on migrants in tense White House briefing MORE continued to defend the policies of the administrations.

The administration continued to use Title 42, which allows migrants to be deported from the country amid the pandemic without having the opportunity to seek asylum. Title 42 was also used during the Trump era.

Mayorkas, who is due to appear on three of this week’s Sunday talk shows, on Friday denied allegations the administration was acting immoral or unethical.

In fact, we are restoring people because of the immorality of the past administration, he told reporters. We are reuniting separated families.

Below is the full list of guests expected to appear on this week’s Sunday talk shows.

ABC this week Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-California); Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO of Pfizer.

NBC meet the press the Secretary for Internal Security, Alejandro Mayorkas; Senator Cory booker Cory Booker Democrats urge Schumer to remove Confederate statues from Capitol Hill The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Alibaba – Biden Engages in Frenzied Dem spending talks Biden uses flurry of meetings to unite warring factions MORE (DN.J.).

CBS facing the nation “ Dr. Rochelle Walensky Rochelle Walensky Overnight Health Care Presented By Indivior Walensky Gives Boosters Green Light Biden Urges All Americans Eligible To Get Vaccinated CDC Director Partially Cancels Panel And Approves PLUS Boosters, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Senator Tim scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene Scott Democrats urge Schumer to remove Confederate statues from Capitol Hill The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Alibaba – Biden embarks on frenzied spending talks Dem Biden says he will review executive actions after failed police reform talks PLUS (RS.C.); Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.); Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison; Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan; Dr Scott Gottlieb, former Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.

CNN State of the Union Mayorkas; Booker; Jayapal; Senator Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph Toomey Black Women Seek To Build On Gains In Upcoming Election Watch Live: GOP Senators Introduce New Infrastructure Proposal Sasse Rebuilt By Nebraska Republican Party For Impeachment Vote MORE (R-Pa.); representing Josh gottheimer Joshua (Josh) The GottheimerCaregiving coalition airs a 7-figure advertising blitz supporting Bill .5T. (DN.J.)

Fox News Sunday Mayorkas; Govt. Greg Abbott Greg Abbott Where US Election Review Efforts Are Going The Memo: Trump’s Arizona Embarrassment Hones Questions For GOP Texas Limits Business With Ben & Jerry’s Over Israel MORE (R-Texas.).

Fox News Channels Sunday Morning Futures representing Devin Nunes Devin Gerald Nunes LIVE COVER: Ways and Means Begins Day 2 on .5T Package Biden faces unfinished American evacuation mission Nunes sues MSNBC, alleging Rachel Maddow defamed him MORE (R-California), rank member, House Intelligence Committee; representing Kevin brady Kevin Patrick BradyHouse Panel Advances Key Part of Democrats’ .5T Bill (R-Texas), Non-Commissioned Member, House Ways & Means Committee; Peter Schweizer, author, “Secret Empires”; General Jack Keane, Fox News Sr. Strategic Analyst, Former Vice Chief of Staff of the United States Army.