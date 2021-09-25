Hairy biker Dave Myers “devastated” by glaucoma diagnosis





Dave Myers was surprised to learn that his symptoms indicated a serious eye problem. (Jeff Spicer / Getty Images)

Hairy Bikers’ Telly Dave Myers boss was stunned when symptoms he believed to be the result of a hangover turned out to be the onset of glaucoma.

Myers told the Mirror he played down the problems with his eyes when he visited an optician, telling them he “had spent a bit of a night out last night” and that was the likely cause.

He added: “She didn’t take note and referred me to my GP who made an appointment at the hospital. And she was right. The first symptoms of glaucoma were setting in.

Blurry vision is an early indicator of potential glaucoma, which involves damage to the optic nerve and can lead to vision loss if left untreated.

The 64-year-old cook and presenter said he was “devastated” to receive the frightening diagnosis and urged others to get checked out if they are showing symptoms.

As a chef, my sense of taste and smell is extremely important. But of all the senses, sight is the one I would most fear losing, ”he said.

My job is my passion, so it’s impossible to imagine doing all the things I love if I couldn’t see riding a bike, reading an autocue, or cooking food.

Myers said regular eye checks should help him manage the condition, although there is always a risk of loss of sight over time.

So King and Dave Myers have worked together as Hairy Bikers for almost 20 years. (Images MelMedia / GI)

Myers and his co-star Si King have worked together as Hairy Bikers on television since the launch of their series The Hairy Bikers’ Cookbook in 2004.

They have since appeared on countless TV shows and published over a dozen cookbooks.

In 2013, Myers took part in Strictly Come Dancing with her professional partner Karen Hauer in the series which was won by model Abbey Clancy.

Myers and King returned to television screens this week with the BBC series The Hairy Bikers Go North, in which they travel the country on a road trip, exploring the best food the north of England has. to offer.

