



China has continuously denied that two Canadian citizens it held for espionage for nearly three years until Friday were hostages, but their quick Release after a Huawei executive under arrest in Canada strikes a deal with U.S. prosecutors, it virtually dispels that notion. Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig were initially detained in 2018, just days after Vancouver police arrested Meng Wanzhou under a US warrant over charges that she misled investigators about Huawei’s business dealings in Iran (she went on to say admitted to having done so.) Now everyone’s back to their home countries, and it looks like Beijing might win out in the clash with Ottawa and Washington. “In a sense, China has strengthened its negotiating position in future negotiations like this,” said Donald Clarke, a professor specializing in China at the George Washington University School of Law, Recount The New York Times. He added that this should serve as a warning that Beijing is ready to be “boldly transactional with foreign nationals” and “if you give them what they want, they will do it as agreed.” Leading geostrategist Brahma Chellaney described China’s ‘successful hostage diplomacy’ as a ‘real bullet in the arm’ for President Xi Jinping and argued that the Biden administration had ‘justified’ the detention Beijing “brutal” of two innocent Canadians. Learn more about how the situation could affect the Beijing-Washington relationship on The New York Times. By letting Ms. Meng return to China, Biden justified China’s detention of two innocent Canadians hostage since 2018. Canada had argued that its justice system was immune to political influence. China’s successful hostage diplomacy is a real blow to Xi. Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney) September 25, 2021

