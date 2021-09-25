Boris Johnson’s job is to keep us fed and warm

This year’s Conservative Party conference, the first in the flesh since the triumph of the December 2019 general election, is set to be a merry victory parade dancing in the fountains.

The Conservatives have so much to celebrate as the overwhelming 80-seat majority, the amputation of the dead hand of Brussels, Labor in comic disarray, the Covid on the decline and our vaccination program which is beating the world that has stung millions of Britons while our neighbors in Europe still donned their lederhosen.

6 Beyond the myriad issues that clutter Boris Johnson’s inbox, the fundamental job of any government is to keep its people fed, warm and hopeful for the future.

Still, when the Tories meet in Manchester next weekend, dark clouds will gather above the leader’s blond-haired head.

The existential crisis facing the Conservative and Unionist Party is that it no longer does what it says on the tin.

Low taxes? Small state? Not these conservatives. And after Brexit, pro-Union Tories are even struggling to keep the UK together.

A perfect storm looks like it’s about to erupt, a brutal combination of the impact of the global health pandemic, post-Brexit realities and a prime minister who once said wind farms can’t rip their skin off rice pudding but now slightly greener than Greta Thunberg.

For all their virtuous chatter about net zero carbon emissions, this government increasingly appears to be running on empty. Gas stations without gasoline. Soaring energy bills. Empty supermarket shelves. Punitive taxes. The longest waiting list in NHS history.

And compounding all the HGV tests canceled due to the pandemic is a catastrophic shortage of truck drivers. But beyond the multiple issues plaguing Boris Johnson’s inbox, there remains a simple truth. The fundamental job of any government is to keep its people fed, warm and hopeful for the future.

Is this Conservative government up to the task? Before the real panic buying even begins, Tesco’s chief distribution officer gives a grim warning that empty shelves will get ten times worse by Christmas.

All of Boris Johnson’s green piety and good intentions will mean nothing if we endure a miserable winter where people have to choose between eating and warming themselves. And the outlook looks bleak.

Despite all the virtuous rabbits on leveling and the good of working class voters who have abandoned Labor, there seems to be no will among these conservatives to free our economy.

They don’t even know how we keep the lights on.

Relying on fallible green energy, the whim of treacherous foreign powers and the hot air of Boris Johnson seem unlikely to provide a lasting solution.

An account is surely coming.

Distant

Brexit was the revolution for which the British people voted in greater numbers than we ever voted for anything.

But where are these sunny highlands? And where is the freewheeling global Britain that has been promised to us?

A trade deal with America was taken for granted.

He was swept aside by a virulent anti-British American president. Boris will deliver a masterful speech in Manchester. He will have fun at the expense of Mr. Macron and those sulky French people.

He will make Brexit sound like everything is going wonderfully despite the bitter truth that the British do not want to do many of the tough and dirty jobs that EU citizens do.

But this nation is growing weary of empty rhetoric. Winter is coming. Sound clips are not enough. And even Boris covered with Teflon will not survive empty shelves at Christmas.

ACCORDING to the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment, the UK is responsible for less than one percent of global emissions. China and India together emit 37% of emissions. And are there eco-activists stopping traffic on highways in India and China? Don’t hold your breath.

Zoe revealed a great talent

THE controversy surrounding Zoe Kravitz’s appearance at the Met Gala, which she raised in this see-through dress, masks the fact that Lenny Kravitz will soon be more famous for being her father.

Zoe is a wonderful actress.

6 Zoe Kravitz curls up in this see-through dress at the Met Gala Credit: Getty

6 Soon Lenny will be best known for being the father of the formidable actress. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

In the HBO series Big Little Lies, she even shone when surrounded by a cast of successful Hollywood stars such as Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern.

Next year, she will be Catwoman in the new Batman movie.

The world is looking forward to seeing a lot more of Zoe Kravitz.

Although after this dress you must be wondering how much is left to reveal.

NO TIME FOR 007 REVIEWS

DANIEL CRAIG called Bond a misogynist, which means a man who hates women.

And now Cary Fukunaga, director of the long-awaited 007 movie No Time To Die, declares that Bond is a rapist.

6 Long-awaited 007 No Time To Die film director Cary Fukunaga says James Bond is a rapist

Is it Thunderball or Goldfinger where, for example, the character of Sean Connerys rapes a woman? asked Fukunaga, whose film is finally coming out this week. She says no, no, no, and he says yes, yes, yes. It wouldn’t fly today.

It’s sort of the two films. In Thunderball, Connerys 007 steals a kiss from health farm worker Patricia Fearing and later chases her into a steam room.

While at Goldfinger, Sean Connery and Honor Blackman playfully fight in a barn, then find themselves in the hay where his fiery Pussy Galore ends up melting under his hairy-armed charms.

It is undeniably an old fashioned rate. But rape? It’s like calling Benny Hill a serious sexual predator. A character named Pussy Galore is a clue that none of this is meant to be taken seriously.

In the last Leap, Ana de Armas launches automatic weapon fire around a crowded bar. I guess Fukunaga isn’t advocating shootings.

I still look forward to No Time To Die. Despite the constant comments about Bond by the director and the lead actor.

BEEBS FOLENCE

WITH three unvaccinated professional dancers, Strictly crosses his fingers and hopes not to be cursed by a Covid epidemic.

How crazy the BBC didn’t require dancers and celebrities to prove they got a double shot before putting on their dancing shoes.

Refusing to get stung and then wanting to twerk for the camera on TV’s biggest show is like having your cake and eating it. You cannot board a London Underground train without wearing a face mask.

It’s crazy that the BBC lets you do a steamy tango without getting overtaken.

Anderson’s Emmy

IN 1993, Melvyn Bragg gave a memorable speech when he received the Literary Reviews Bad Sex Award for some steamy and fiery passages from one of his novels.

Rewards never go to the people who deserve them, smiles Melvyn.

6 Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in a scene from The Crown Credit: AP

And I thought of Melvyn this week when Gillian Anderson landed an Emmy for her jaw-dropping Mrs. Thatcher impersonation in The Crown, left.

It was an excruciating ride, the most mannered performance by an actress in recent memory.

Maggies’ puppet on Spitting Image was more convincing.

PROPOSED BY MICK HOMMAGE

BRIAN JONES died at the age of 27, two days before the Rolling Stones concert in Hyde Park.

There was a poetry reading by Mick in Brian’s memory, butterflies were released but yet there was no real sense of loss. Mick and Keith never even made it to Brian’s funeral.

6 Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones has died aged 80, Mick Jagger pays moving tribute at their private concert in Massachusetts Credit: Getty

It’s different with Charlie Watts, who died at the age of 80. Ahead of their 13-date tour of America, the Rolling Stones gave a private concert in front of 300 people in Foxborough, Massachusetts, their first show since the drummer’s death. .

The Stones have always been the toughest groups. The members come and go Brian Jones, Mick Taylor, Bill Wyman but the group continues without missing a beat.

But losing Charlie is different. Jagger said a few simple and quiet words and if you like the Stones it was deeply moving.

It’s a bit poignant night for us because it’s the first tour we’ve done in 59 years without our lovely Charlie Watts, said Mick.

We all miss Charlie so much. We miss him as a band, we miss him as friends, on and off the stage.

“We have so many memories of Charlie and I’m sure some of you who have seen us before also have memories of Charlie. I hope you will remember him as we do. We would like to dedicate this show to Charlie.

It took a lifetime, but the Stones finally learned to mourn their dead.

SECURITY ALARM

TEACHER Sabina Nessa, 28, was killed while walking five minutes from her home last Friday night until what was supposed to be a first date.

Greenwich Council has distributed 500 rape alarms to women and girls in the area since last weekend.

The streets are safe for women, insists Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, head of the local police.

How can this be true? When councils distribute hundreds of rape alarms, the streets are the exact opposite of safety.