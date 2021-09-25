Covid has taught us that we are stronger, better when we are together: PM Modi at Global Citizen Live

On lessons from Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the pandemic has taught the world that we are stronger and better when we are together.

Concluding his three-day visit to the United States with a video address at the Global Citizen Live event, Prime Minister Modi spoke of the challenge of the pandemic to illustrate what we have gained: unity and resilience.

We had glimpses of this collective spirit when our Covid-19 warriors, doctors, nurses, medical staff did their best to fight the pandemic. We have seen this spirit in our scientists and innovators, who have created new vaccines in record time. Generations will be remembered for how human resilience prevailed over everything else, the Prime Minister said during his video address.

For almost two years now, humanity has been battling a unique global pandemic. We have learned from our shared experience of battling the pandemic – we are stronger and better when we are together: PM arenarendramodi PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 25, 2021

Global Citizen Live is a 24-hour event held from September 25-26 and involving live events in major cities such as Mumbai, New York, Paris, Rio De Janeiro, Sydney, Los Angeles, Lagos and Seoul. It is organized by the global advocacy organization Global Citizen, which works to end extreme poverty.

BECOMING TRUSTED PARTNERS FOR THE POOR

Prime Minister Modi said poverty remains one of the most persistent challenges in societies around the world. He noted that poverty cannot be tackled by making the poor more dependent on governments, but those in power must work so that the poor begin to see them as trusted partners.

Trusted partners who will give them the infrastructure they need to break the vicious cycle of poverty forever, he said.

The Prime Minister explained that when power is used to empower the poor, they get the strength to fight poverty. He listed measures such as banking the unbanked, providing social security coverage to millions of people, free and quality health care to 500 million Indians, as examples of empowerment of the poor.

Poverty cannot be fought by making the poor more dependent on governments. Poverty can be tackled when the poor begin to see governments as trusted partners. Trusted partners who will give them the infrastructure they need to break the vicious cycle of poverty forever: PM PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 25, 2021

Speaking of 30 million houses built for the homeless in rural and urban areas, Prime Minister Modi insisted that a house is not just shelter, because a roof over the head gives dignity to people.

This and the mass movement to provide safe drinking water to every household, spending more than $ 1 trillion on next-generation infrastructure, free food grains provided to 800 million citizens and several other efforts will bolster the fight against poverty, said Prime Minister Modi. .

GANDHI’S ZERO CARBON FOOTPRINT LIFESTYLE

Discussing the threat of climate change, PM Modi said the easiest and most effective way to mitigate climate change is to lead lifestyles in harmony with nature.

The threat of climate change hangs over us. The world will have to accept that any change in the global environment begins with the self first. The easiest and most effective way to mitigate climate change is to lead lifestyles in harmony with nature: PM PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 25, 2021

Calling Mahatma Gandhi one of the world’s greatest environmentalists, the prime minister explained how the freedom fighter leads a zero carbon lifestyle.

Gandhi ji highlighted the doctrine of guardianship, where we are all custodians of the planet with the duty to take care of it. In everything he has done, he has placed the well-being of our planet above all else, Prime Minister Modi said.

He also said that India is the only G-20 country to meet its commitments under the Paris Climate Agreements.

