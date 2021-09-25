Politics
Covid has taught us that we are stronger, better when we are together: PM Modi at Global Citizen Live
On lessons from Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the pandemic has taught the world that we are stronger and better when we are together.
Concluding his three-day visit to the United States with a video address at the Global Citizen Live event, Prime Minister Modi spoke of the challenge of the pandemic to illustrate what we have gained: unity and resilience.
We had glimpses of this collective spirit when our Covid-19 warriors, doctors, nurses, medical staff did their best to fight the pandemic. We have seen this spirit in our scientists and innovators, who have created new vaccines in record time. Generations will be remembered for how human resilience prevailed over everything else, the Prime Minister said during his video address.
For almost two years now, humanity has been battling a unique global pandemic.
We have learned from our shared experience of battling the pandemic – we are stronger and better when we are together: PM arenarendramodi
PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 25, 2021
Global Citizen Live is a 24-hour event held from September 25-26 and involving live events in major cities such as Mumbai, New York, Paris, Rio De Janeiro, Sydney, Los Angeles, Lagos and Seoul. It is organized by the global advocacy organization Global Citizen, which works to end extreme poverty.
READ ALSO | Prime Minister Modi Calls on Global Vaccine Manufacturers to ‘Make in India’ During Speech at United Nations General Assembly
BECOMING TRUSTED PARTNERS FOR THE POOR
Prime Minister Modi said poverty remains one of the most persistent challenges in societies around the world. He noted that poverty cannot be tackled by making the poor more dependent on governments, but those in power must work so that the poor begin to see them as trusted partners.
Trusted partners who will give them the infrastructure they need to break the vicious cycle of poverty forever, he said.
The Prime Minister explained that when power is used to empower the poor, they get the strength to fight poverty. He listed measures such as banking the unbanked, providing social security coverage to millions of people, free and quality health care to 500 million Indians, as examples of empowerment of the poor.
Poverty cannot be fought by making the poor more dependent on governments.
Poverty can be tackled when the poor begin to see governments as trusted partners.
Trusted partners who will give them the infrastructure they need to break the vicious cycle of poverty forever: PM
PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 25, 2021
Speaking of 30 million houses built for the homeless in rural and urban areas, Prime Minister Modi insisted that a house is not just shelter, because a roof over the head gives dignity to people.
This and the mass movement to provide safe drinking water to every household, spending more than $ 1 trillion on next-generation infrastructure, free food grains provided to 800 million citizens and several other efforts will bolster the fight against poverty, said Prime Minister Modi. .
SEE THE PHOTOS | PM Modi to Bring Home 157 US Donated Artifacts and Antiques
GANDHI’S ZERO CARBON FOOTPRINT LIFESTYLE
Discussing the threat of climate change, PM Modi said the easiest and most effective way to mitigate climate change is to lead lifestyles in harmony with nature.
The threat of climate change hangs over us.
The world will have to accept that any change in the global environment begins with the self first.
The easiest and most effective way to mitigate climate change is to lead lifestyles in harmony with nature: PM
PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 25, 2021
Calling Mahatma Gandhi one of the world’s greatest environmentalists, the prime minister explained how the freedom fighter leads a zero carbon lifestyle.
Gandhi ji highlighted the doctrine of guardianship, where we are all custodians of the planet with the duty to take care of it. In everything he has done, he has placed the well-being of our planet above all else, Prime Minister Modi said.
He also said that India is the only G-20 country to meet its commitments under the Paris Climate Agreements.
WATCH | When India is reforming, the world is changing: PM Modi addresses the UNGA
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/covid-poverty-climate-change-gandhi-modi-global-citizen-live-1857274-2021-09-25
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]