At United Nations, unrest in Haiti, Ethiopia sparks global concern | Nation





Speeches can be scripted, but the United Nations General Assembly can sometimes be the only direct window to regional challenges of global concern.

On Saturday, world leaders spoke for some of today’s most volatile and destabilizing conflicts. This includes India’s struggle for the Kashmir region with its bitter rival Pakistan, Haiti’s internal crises turning into a migrant crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border, and questions about the role of the Ethiopian government in famine deaths reported in the Tigray region.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has not hesitated to address the turmoil in his country following a major earthquake and the assassination of its president, Jovenel Moise, in recent months, alluding but not directly to information that may implicate Henry himself in the murder.

I would like to reaffirm here, in this forum, my determination to do everything to find the collaborators, accomplices and sponsors of this heinous crime. Nothing, absolutely nothing, no political maneuver, no media campaign, no distraction, could distract me from this goal: to do justice to President Moise, Henry said in a pre-recorded speech.

It is a debt to his memory, his family and the Haitian people, ”said Henry. “The judicial investigation is going with difficulty. It is a transnational crime. And for that, we formally request mutual legal assistance. It is a priority of my government for the whole nation. Because this crime cannot go unpunished and the culprits, all the culprits must be punished.

The statement comes days after Henry sacked his chief prosecutor, who had asked a judge to charge Henry with the world-shocking murder of Moses and to bar the prime minister from leaving the country.

Haiti’s unrest has spread beyond its borders, with thousands of migrants fleeing to the United States. This week, the Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, resigned to protest the large-scale inhumane deportations of Haitian migrants by the United States. Foote was not appointed to this post until July, after the assassination.

Henry emphatically pointed out that inequalities and conflicts lead to migration. But he stopped before directly criticizing Washington, whose treatment of Haitian asylum seekers sparked an uproar.

Human beings, fathers and mothers with children, will always flee poverty and conflict, Henry said. Migration will continue as long as the planet has both rich areas, when most of the world’s population live in poverty, if not extreme poverty, with no prospect of a better life.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi largely avoided his country’s regional conflict, only making what appeared to be a fleeting reference to Kashmir, channeling his comments through the prism of the Afghan crisis.

Modi, who spent part of the week meeting with US officials to strengthen ties in the Indo-Pacific, was measured in his step back from the scathing rhetoric of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, albeit predictably, which had landed a few hours earlier.

Modi called on the international community to help the women, children and minorities of Afghanistan and said it was imperative that the country not be used as a base from which to sow terror.

We must also be vigilant and ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation there and use it as a tool for its own selfish interests, he said, apparently referring to Pakistan. , stuck between Afghanistan and India.

On Friday, Khan once again called the Hindu nationalist government Modis fascist and spoke out against India’s crackdown on Kashmir, the disputed region divided between each country but claimed by both.

The Indian government has expressed fears that the chaos left by the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan will benefit Pakistan and fuel the long-simmering insurgency in Kashmir, where militants have already gained a foothold.

Ethiopia was due to speak later on Saturday and is facing pressure from global concerns for its region of Tigray. The UN has warned of famine in besieged northern Ethiopia, calling it the world’s worst food crisis in a decade. Starvation deaths have been reported since the government in June imposed what the UN calls a de facto blockade of humanitarian aid.

