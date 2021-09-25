China bans cryptography, the Marvel movie “Shang-Chi” and “sissy men.” This is what they share.

China on Friday declared all cryptocurrency transactions illegal, trying to prevent its citizens from using digital currencies that work without government control. It was just the latest in a series of restrictions imposed by the Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping.

There is a silver lining to the fact that isolationist measures are becoming more drastic: they show just how much more difficult and elusive such government control is in a globalized economy and in the age of social media.

Last week, the Chinese equivalent of TikTok, a shorthand video app called Douyin with 490 million users, announced a 40 minute restriction per day for its users under the age of 14. The gaming industry has also been affected by a widespread crackdown on video games among young people, which has become limited to one hour per day on weekends and holidays. Sissy idols and effeminate men are now banned from the media. And the more traditional censorship is still going strong, with China refusing to allow the hit film by Marvels Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings open in its rooms.

While the bans on effeminate men and cryptocurrency may seem to have little in common, they are both emblematic of how Xi and his party want to keep China safe from foreign and individualistic influences, these measures repression furthering its goal of greater control over all aspects of Chinese economy, culture and education. While displays of power are deeply damaging to those aggrieved by these measures, the fact that isolationist measures are becoming more drastic has a positive side: they show how such government control is increasingly difficult and elusive in a society. global economy and society. media age.

Many of the new restrictions on social media, video games and other teenage hobbies have been seen as proactive measures in response to China’s tightened child protection law, which is allegedly aimed at protecting physical health. and mental health of minors through strict warrants on the time spent by minors. spend online. The same goes for the ban on sissy idols and sissy men, imposed by the National Radio and Television Administration of China, and the push to curb fan groups to reduce their chaotic influence. on youth and culture. As a result, several fan accounts for BTS, BLACKPINK and other K-pops, or South Korean pop music, bands have been suspended on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform with half a billion monthly users.

The reinforced controls come from Xi, now president for life, and are part of a national rejuvenation plan for rid the country of influence low moral values ​​and stop irrational behavior. As such, repression has a dual effect. More directly, it allows the government itself to mold young minds to its specifications and reduce exposure to foreign viewpoints. More subtly, it undermines the authority of parents, who are usually the ones who wonder how much time their kids spend on social media and video games or what music they can listen to and what celebrities they can pin on their walls. In other countries, private negotiations take place within families over screen time restrictions. Parents can have conversations about the values ​​celebrities stand for and whether they agree with them. Within the Chinese framework of civil rights and ideology, it is the government that applies a strict and uniform mandate.

Art of foreign origin is the most threatening to the Chinese government. No matter how respectful a production like Shang-Chi is to Chinese culture, with much of the film directed in perfect Mandarin and plot points inspired by Chinese myths, this is an American film by. Asian origin. Co-written and directed by Asian American filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton and featuring actors from the Asian diaspora, such as Simu Liu and Awkwafina, the main themes of the films reflect American ideals of moving on after the loss of a loved one and following independent and unconventional paths.

There are many ways the Chinese government and its state media can exercise strict control over its own national celebrities. In a recent chilling example, megastar Fan Bingbing was charged with tax evasion before disappearing and reappearing four months later with a public apology and a promise to pay a $ 70 million fine. After initially denying the charge, she told the New York Times after the ordeal that her absence helped her calm down and think seriously about what she wants from her future. Since then, Fans’ social media accounts have included reruns of key political messages aligned with the Chinese government. Other high profile celebrities have also faced heavy fines for the seemingly selective application of tax evasion charges as well as censorship without explanation, arguably for becoming too influential and therefore potentially an independent source of power from the government. government.

But denial of entry is China’s strongest muscle for bending to foreign influences, so it flexes it often. Oscar-winning director Chlo Zhao, who left China at 15, became a non grata persona after her negative remarks about his country of birth in a 2013 interview surfaced. His film Nomadland and his historical distinctions were censored by Chinese media. Zhaos’ upcoming November film, Eternals, Marvel’s next post-Shang-Chi installment, is also set to be banned.

While it may be obvious that the Friday cryptocurrency ban has an economic dimension, these new social and cultural restrictions also have an economic dimension. worrying economic objective. For the first time in history of cinema, the world’s most recent highest-grossing films were Chinese productions, 2020s The eight hundred and, so far in 2021, Hi Mom, instead of typical Hollywood blockbusters. While this was largely due to the delayed releases and other consequences of the pandemic, it could have inspired China to implement isolationist economic policies in favor of its own entertainment industry, the ban on Shang- Chi being just the last example.

Additionally, China’s ban on effeminate men from entertainment appears to be targeting very popular K-pop groups that enjoy staunch fan bases. Government restrictions reduce consumer spending that benefits neighboring countries rather than the Chinese music industry. South Korea’s global music sensation BTS, which reports an astonishing annual turnover of $ 4.65 billion, encountered anger and censorship in China last year when the group’s leader commented on the Korean War.

But ordinary people are fighting these battles for culture control in what may soon be the the largest economy in the world. Silent acts of rebellion are happening every day in China. Citizens take great risks to find workarounds to restrictions, such as using another person’s login or watching movies illegally. Where the fandom and appetite are strong enough, art and messages from banned media like Shang-Chi are still likely to reach their audiences, even if pirated copies are the only way to get there (although video game restrictions are more difficult to thwart, with at least one Chinese company using facial recognition software implement controls).

Whatever content and transactions Beijing is effective in limiting, the volume and scope of the restrictions underscore the colossal task China has to enforce this order. Ultimately, these social and economic measures may well push more Chinese citizens to leave the country, producing the next generation of pioneers like Chlo Zhao and Simu Liu.