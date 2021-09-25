Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bring Home 157 Artifacts and Antiques handed over to him by the United States | New





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a three-day visit to the United States, will bring 157 objects and antiques to India. During their meeting, PM Modi and POTUS Joe Biden pledged to strengthen their efforts to fight against theft, illicit trade and trafficking in cultural objects. Sep 25, 2021 10:15 PM IS Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a three-day visit to the United States, will bring 157 objects and antiques to India. During their meeting, PM Modi and POTUS Joe Biden pledged to strengthen their efforts to fight against theft, illicit trade and trafficking in cultural objects. PM Narendra Modi observes artifacts

PM Modi received 157 artifacts and antiquities from the United States. The Prime Minister expressed his deep appreciation for the repatriation of antiquities to India by the United States. PM Modi returns with 157 artifacts from the United States

The list of 157 artefacts includes items ranging from the one-and-a-half-meter bas-relief panel of sandstone Revanta from the 10th CE to the exquisite 8.5cm-high bronze Nataraja from the 12th CE. The objects mostly belong to the period 11th to 14th CE as well as historical antiquities such as the anthropomorphic copper object from 2000 BC or the terracotta vase from 2nd AD. About 45 of these antiques belong to the era prior to the Common Era. Seated Buddha from the 7th to the 8th century CE

While 71 of the artifacts are cultural, 60 consist of figurines related to 60 Hinduism, 16 to Buddhism and 9 to Jainism. Their brand spans metal, stone and terracotta. The bronze collection mainly contains figurines adorned with the well-known postures of Lakshmi Narayana, Buddha, Vishnu, Siva Parvathi and the 24 Jain Tirthankaras and the less common Kankalamurti, Brahmi and Nandikesa in addition to other nameless deities and divine figures. Male characters standing on a cornerstone

The motifs include religious carvings from Hinduism (Three-headed Brahma, Chariot Driving Surya, Vishnu and his wives, Siva as Dakshinamurti, Dancing Ganesha, etc.), Buddhism (Standing Buddha, Boddhisattva Majushri, Tara) and Jainism (Jain Tirthankara, Padmasana Tirthankara, Jaina Choubisi) as well as secular motifs (Amorphous couple in Samabhanga, Chowri Bearer, Woman playing the drum etc). Four-armed bronze Lord Vishnu

There are 56 terracotta pieces (Vase 2nd CE, Pair of Stags 12th CE, Bust of Woman 14th CE) and an 18th CE sword with scabbard with inscription mentioning Guru Hargovind Singh in Persian). Three 15th century AD Tirthankaras

This continues the efforts of the Modi government to bring back our antiques and artifacts from all over the world.

