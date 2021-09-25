India’s Modi targets neighbors at UN, but no name





NEW YORK (AP) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not directly mention Pakistan or China in his speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, but the goals of his speech were clear.

In an approximately 20-minute speech delivered in person and in Hindi, he called on the international community to help the women, children and minorities of Afghanistan and said it was imperative that the country not be used as base from which to sow terror. .

We must also be vigilant and ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation there and use it as a tool for its own selfish interests, he said, apparently referring to Pakistan. , stuck between Afghanistan and India.

India accused the Taliban of being Pakistan’s proxy terrorist group and expressed concern that Afghanistan could be used as a training ground for anti-Indian militant groups. The New Delhi government is also concerned that the Taliban takeover will reinforce the insurgency in the disputed region of Kashmir, which India and Pakistan fully claim.

Modi did not mention Kashmir or the long-simmering conflict, unlike Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech the day before.

Modi also highlighted what he called the need to protect the oceans from the race to expand and exclude. India and China have long competed for influence in the Indian Ocean.

Modi’s speech came a day after the Prime Minister met one-on-one with President Joe Biden and attended a Quad Summit: the United States, Japan, India and Australia. Members of the informal Indo-Pacific alliance are worried as Chinese power grows in the region.

In the wake of the waves of coronavirus outbreaks that have ravaged India, Modi made no mention of the death toll in his own country which experts say is in the millions. But he reaffirmed last week’s announcement that India would start exporting vaccines again next month.

India suspended vaccine exports in April after donating or selling 66 million doses to nearly 100 countries. The shutdown, amid an overwhelming wave of viruses, has left many developing countries without adequate supplies, with India expected to be a key supplier.

Deeply aware of its responsibility to humanity, India has resumed the process of providing vaccines to those in need around the world, Modi said, inviting vaccine makers to come to India and praising the progress of scientists. Indians.

Modi’s elision of direct references to coronavirus victims in China, Pakistan or India isn’t exactly new. It was the same story at the United Nations General Assembly last year, when amid border tensions with Pakistan and China and an already high death toll, he instead chose to portray the India as a country which treats “the whole world as one family” and has promoted national initiatives.

Modi also reiterated last year’s criticism of the United Nations, saying it was up to the international body to strengthen its own effectiveness and bolster its credibility.

Today all kinds of questions have been raised about the UN, ”he said. “We have seen such questions arise in connection with the climate crisis. And we have also seen that during COVID, the ongoing proxy war in many parts of the world, terrorism and the recent Afghan crisis further underscored the seriousness of these issues.

India has long demanded a permanent seat on the Security Council, the most powerful organ of the United Nations. Earlier in his speech, Modi referred to India’s global influence by pointing out that one in six people in the world is Indian.

When India grows, the world grows. When India reforms, the world changes, he said.

While Modi set a noble tone in his speech, India and Pakistan clashed verbally during Friday night’s right of reply period. Following Khan’s speech in which he accused India of human rights violations and of promoting terrorism, an Indian diplomat essentially dismissed the same accusations.

Khan had also accused Modi’s hard-line Hindu nationalist government of spreading Islamophobia. Modi did not respond to this accusation on Saturday morning, but widely proclaimed India’s pluralism.

Our diversity is the identity of our strong democracy, he said. It is a country with dozens of languages. Hundreds of different dialects, lifestyles and cuisines. It is the best example of a dynamic democracy.

Less than an hour after Modi’s speech ended, a coalition of groups outside the United Nations building protested what organizers described as the Modi government’s attack on human rights, secular democracy and the persecution of religious minorities, Dalits and farmers in India.

Associated Press reporter Krutika Pathi contributed from New Delhi.

