President Joe Biden opposes protection of former President Donald Trump’s records in Jan.6 inquiry





Sept. 25 (UPI) – President Joe Biden has been inclined not to protect former President Donald Trump’s files from the Jan.6 investigation, the White House press secretary said.

“I would say we take this matter very seriously,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday. “The president has already concluded that it would not be appropriate to invoke executive privilege.”

The remark came in response to a question about Trump saying Thursday that he would assert executive privilege in response to the committee’s Jan.6 subpoenas even though he is no longer on the executive.

Psaki then made it clear that each Trump request would be considered “on a case-by-case basis,” Politico reported.

She was also asked if anyone had contacted the Biden administration to request that the Trump-related files not be disclosed, and she said she was not aware of any communication.

Current presidents have traditionally used executive privilege to protect certain documents from the public at the behest of their predecessors, NBC News reported, but Psaki stressed the need for transparency regarding the January 6 insurgency, which delayed the counting of electoral votes on the Capitol. showing that Biden won the election.

“We have worked closely … with congressional committees and others as they strive to shed light on what happened on January 6, an incredibly dark day for our democracy “she said.

Psaki’s comments came a day after the select panel investigating the January 6 insurgency subpoenaed four former Trump aides, including White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, the former director of social media Dan Scavino, former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel and former Trump adviser Stephen Bannon.

Meadows has reportedly communicated with state and Justice Department officials in an effort to overturn the 2020 election results or prevent their certification, the subpoena statement noted Thursday. .

Patel told a reporter he was speaking to Meadows “non-stop” on Jan.6, and other reports indicated that Scavino had promoted Jan.6 for Trump, the statement also noted.

Thursday’s statement also referred to Bannon telling listeners on his podcast titled “War Room” on January 5, “all hell is going to break loose tomorrow.”

The January 6 committee’s request to the National Archives targets “all documents and communications within the White House on January 6, 2021”, related to the rally, the march to Capitol Hill, the violence in Capitol Hill, the counting of electoral votes , Trump, and some of his allies, family and friends, as well as other members of the Trump administration.

“The special committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol is examining the facts, circumstances and causes of the January 6 attack,” said committee chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., In the request to the National Archives. “Our constitution provides for a peaceful transfer of power, and this investigation aims to assess the threats to this process, identify lessons learned and recommend laws, policies, procedures, rules or regulations necessary to protect our republic in the world. to come up. ”

