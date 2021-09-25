Johnson forced to turn around for trucker visa as UK crisis worsens

(Bloomberg) – Boris Johnson has bowed to industry demands to issue visas to foreign truck drivers as a crisis that has led to empty supermarket shelves and panic buying at gas stations threatens to undermine its government.

Amid warnings of shortages until Christmas, the government said on Saturday evening it would issue 5,000 visas to truck drivers and 5,500 to poultry workers, to help businesses overcome a staff shortage that has been exacerbated by the post-Brexit crackdown on immigration from the European Union. He also recruited examiners from the military to perform truck driving tests over the next 12 weeks.

It’s a significant turnaround for Johnson on one of the key red lines of his Brexit project, which the Prime Minister has touted as an opportunity to remake the UK economy away from EU rules and its labor pool. of work. The ministers argued that relying on bloc workers lowered national wages and discouraged recruitment and training.

But the worsening crisis has forced its hand, with images of long queues in service station forecourts potentially presenting more political peril than allowing thousands of European truckers to fill in the gaps. of labor with short-term visas.

Food and fuel shortages add to other daunting challenges facing the Johnson government, with Britons facing soaring electricity prices just as some key pandemic support measures are lifted.

Winter of discontent

Newspapers began to refer to a winter of discontent, a politically charged phrase evoking memories of 1978-79 when the UK economy was brought to its knees by strikes and inclement weather. He ultimately toppled the Labor government, ushering in the Tories under Margaret Thatcher.

The strength of the Johnsons Tories, with their parliamentary majority of over 80, means that there are – so far – limited parallels to this era.

Yet the various crises come at a bad time for Johnson and threaten to undermine his plan to draw a line under the pandemic and focus on delivering on his 2019 election promises.

Any sign of disruption at Christmas is also particularly damaging; he faced widespread criticism for Covid’s tightening of the rules – in another U-turn – the final holiday season.

After 18 very difficult months, I know how important this Christmas is to all of us and that is why we have taken these steps, Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps said in a statement announcing the new measures.

The government also said:

New visas apply for 12 weeks, and only to fuel and refueling truck drivers

Investing £ 10m ($ 13.7m) to train up to 3,000 additional heavy truck drivers

1,000 more drivers will be trained in local centers thanks to the adult education budget

His sending of nearly a million letters to all drivers who currently hold a heavy truck license to encourage them to return to the industry

The measures were announced after gasoline shortages worsened, resulting in long slowdowns and many service stations running out of one or more types of fuel. Reports of the problems had a cascading effect as drivers rushed to fill their tanks. Road signs announced which service areas were out of stock.

Shortages

It is estimated that 1% of the UK’s 8,380 service stations are closed at the moment. Estimates of shortages vary by supplier and can change quickly. The BBC reported that around 20 of BP’s gas stations were closed and 50 to 100 were lacking at least one grade of fuel.

The government has maintained that there is an abundant supply of fuel in the UK, but the shortage of truckers has hampered delivery to forecourt. Britain lacks around 100,000 truck drivers licensed to drive lorries or lorries, the Road Haulage Association has estimated.

The British Retail Consortium said the new measures were not enough to alleviate supply chain problems and called on the government to extend the visa program to heavy truck drivers in all sectors of the retail industry. detail.

British Chambers of Commerce President Ruby McGregor-Smith also criticized the government, saying it should have agreed on a managed transition plan with businesses to help them move away from reliance on vis workers in the EU after Brexit.

Insufficient

That announcement is like throwing a dice of water on a bonfire, McGregor-Smith said.

For its part, the government has said it still sees an increase in wages as the long-term solution to the shortage of truck drivers.

We are acting now, but industries must also play their part with working conditions that continue to improve and deserved wage increases continue to be upheld so companies keep new drivers, Shapps said.

Threatening to worsen the UK’s fuel problems is the fate of Stanlow, one of the country’s largest oil refineries. The Times newspaper reported on Saturday night that the refinery, which produces about a sixth of the country’s road fuels, could be on the verge of collapse. Stanlow did not immediately respond to calls outside of regular business hours.

