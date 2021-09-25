From fading COVID-19 scars to music as a muse, PM vows to end poverty, cure climate

Modi stressed that one of the most pressing issues plaguing India was poverty and that without alleviating it, no meaningful progress could be made.

Speaking to Global Citizen Live on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modit touched on various aspects of progress, development and restoration of the devastation left by the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic.

To fight against COVID-19[female[feminine

Modi pointed out that for two years now humanity has been grappling with a once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic.

“For almost two years now, humanity has been battling a unique global pandemic. Our shared experience of fighting the pandemic has taught us – we are stronger and better when we are together,” the Prime Minister said in a statement. video message.

Houses for everyone

Prime Minister Modi further underlined that one of the most pressing problems plaguing India was poverty and that without alleviating it, no meaningful progress could be made.

“About 30 million houses have been built for the homeless in cities and towns across India. A roof over the head gives people dignity. , the government is spending more than a trillion dollars on next-generation infrastructure.

“For several months last year and now, free food grains have been provided to 800 million Indian citizens. This effort and many others will strengthen the fight against poverty. We caught a glimpse of this collective spirit when our COVID-19[female[feminine warriors, doctors, nurses, medical staff have done their best to defeat the pandemic, “he said.

Take care of the environment

Prime Minister Modi warned that the threat of climate change looms before us and the world must accept that any change in the global environment begins with oneself first.

“The easiest and most effective way to mitigate climate change is to lead lifestyles in harmony with nature. Mahatma Gandhi is one of the world’s greatest environmentalists. He led a way of life in zero carbon footprint. In everything he did, he put the welfare of our planet above all else. He emphasized the doctrine of guardianship – which means that we are all stewards of the world. planet, with the duty to take care of it, ”said Modi, emphasizing the ideals of the Father of the Nation.

“Today, India is the only G20 country to meet its commitments in Paris. India is also proud to have brought the world together under the banner of the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Resilient Infrastructure to disasters, ”he said.

Humanity development

The Prime Minister reiterated his belief in the development of India for the development of mankind.

He said poverty cannot be fought by making the poor more dependent on governments. “Poverty can be fought when the poor begin to see governments as trusted partners. Trusted partners who will give them the infrastructure they need to break the vicious cycle of poverty forever,” he said.

The World Citizen Movement

The Global Citizen Movement uses music and creativity to bring the world together. Music, like sport, has an inherent capacity to unite.

Vedas to inspire

The Prime Minister signed off in style citing the Rig Vedas as he sought to define humanity through unity.

Let’s move forward together speaking with one voice. May our minds agree and share what we, like the Gods, share with each other. Let us have a common goal and shared minds. Pray for such unity. Let us have common intentions and aspirations that unite us all. May we continue to work together for a caring, just and inclusive planet, said Modi to end his speech and let hope flourish.