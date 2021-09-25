Turkey to make Teknofest an international brand





The six-day Teknofest event, an annual exhibition on the commercialization of patents, inventions and new products, kicked off in Istanbul on Tuesday and will end on Sunday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits TEKNOFEST 2021, the aviation, space and technology festival at Ataturk Airport in Istanbul, Turkey on September 25, 2021. (AA)

Turkey will present its premier tech event Teknofest in other countries, the Turkish president said. Addressing Turkey’s biggest tech and aviation event, Teknofest 2021 at Istanbul Atatürk Airport, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he sees the scientists, engineers, technicians, researchers and astronauts at the festival that would shape Turkey’s future. “I hope that the young inventors of Teknofest will be the architects of Turkey 2053 and 2071,” he said. President Erdoan visits TEKNOFEST 2021 https://t.co/Z4HK4qlJ4D pic.twitter.com/jxEk6r9HCt – Turkish Presidency (@trpresidency) September 25, 2021 Expressing his pleasure to be at the world’s premier aviation, space and technology festival once again, Erdogan said the country’s rich potential is on display through the efforts of young people. “As our unmanned aerial vehicles make global headlines, Teknofest is expected to be number one on the global media agenda. Hopefully from next year we will make Teknofest an international brand and organize it in friendly and allied countries from Azerbaijan, ”Erdogan said. READ MORE:

State-of-the-art Akinci combat drone joins Turkey’s defense offerings During the ceremony, Turkish Nobel Laureate in Chemistry Aziz Sancar and the President presented prizes to the teams that won the competitions with their projects. The six-day Teknofest event in Istanbul started on Tuesday and will end on Sunday. It is an annual exhibition on the commercialization of patents, inventions and new products. Last year, the event was held virtually in the southeastern province of Gaziantep due to coronavirus restrictions. READ MORE:

Turkey’s native sniper simulator set to debut READ MORE:

Turkey’s Future Tech Leaders Showcase Their Work at Teknofest Source: AA

