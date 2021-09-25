Xi Jinping could be the fiercest tiger parent in the world

Two recent conversations with executives of Chinese-focused companies – one in games, the other in online education – found the two flustered by an ulcerative summer that challenged Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two suspect they are now dealing with the fiercest tiger parent in the world.

The first was a discussion of China’s brutally declared war on games and its August ban on the country’s under-18 players from playing more than three hours a week. Draconian stuff, no doubt. Virtually difficult to apply, some say. But this is clearly part of the Communist Party’s “common prosperity” social engineering ambitions where many of its regulatory cards remain unrevealed and unplayed.

At the same time, it shouldn’t have been completely unexpected. China’s restrictions on screen time, while appealing and overwhelming to stock prices, may represent just an extreme version of a policy that other governments – and future loving parents – could. wish to have dictatorial dictatorships to impose. Some gaming industry analysts have warned that something similar could happen after the World Health Organization added “gambling disorder” to its international classification of diseases in 2018.

Could China’s assault on the games industry have arisen, I asked, because companies have deliberately coded for addiction as well as attractiveness of their products? No way, ran the gaming executive smoothly: The industry would be crazy to do such a thing if it meant putting the next generation of gamers at risk for their health.

This line stood out not because it sounded dishonest (which it did) but because of the latest industry that relied on its questionable logic. When the big tobacco companies started rolling out versions of this argument in the 1980s and 1990s, it was because they knew the jig was in place and the global toll would come now.

If China has succeeded in forcing its national game companies – of which more than 200 went wrong and pledged a new self-regulatory regime last Friday – to even unconsciously describe itself via the tobacco public relations lexicon, it is reasonable to suppose the three hour rule might stick.

The conversation with the head of the online tutoring company, meanwhile, naturally centered on China’s crackdown on the $ 120 billion private education sector. Some time has been spent discussing the ingenuity that is now likely to be applied. He then turned to the issue of “tiger parents” and who – between the Communist Party and millions of families driven by the tiger octane of fear and aspiration – have made a better and relentless tyrant in life. children. Xi, she argued, did not want to destroy the tigers, but to outshine them.

The thought seemed counterintuitive. The avowed intention of China’s slaughter on the tutoring industry is to eliminate the inequalities and financial burdens of an educational arms race – the very theater of war in which tiger parents are forged. The more disadvantaged these parents are in the long run, according to the next level of justification, the less likely middle-class couples will see themselves having larger families. Tiger parents, especially the wealthiest and therefore the most powerful, seem to be the enemy here. Without doubt, they are the model.

For now, the government’s rhetoric, both on games and private lessons, may be about whether to unify the educational battlefield, free up time, improve family life and , in general, to recover the combined billions of hours per week that children lose because of extra games or lessons. But don’t expect it to last. Games can be, in the eyes of some generations, a waste of time, and private lessons can be extremely overwhelming and unfair, but at least they have kept huge numbers of young people occupied in a way that neither the facilities of the game. ‘State nor an idyll of family life can not immediately correspond. The government has so far been vague on how exactly it thinks the newly freed up time should be spent.

But Xi, the tutor of the tutoring company suspects, must have something more concrete in mind. His ambitions for the state have two striking parental characteristics: the belief that ambition is something to be imposed rather than fostered, and the fear that inaction will inevitably lead to something undesirable.

Businesses and investors, who agonized over the fate of the real estate industry in the span of a few weeks, saw cryptocurrencies made illegal and saw the entertainment industry handcuffed by new rules cringe at the prospect of Beijing’s next surprise changing the landscape. How the state decides that children’s free time should be spent is extremely important in the longer term.

