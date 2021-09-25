How the Fifth Generation War canceled cricket tours





KARACHI: Following in New Zealand’s footsteps, the England and Wales cricket team also withdrew their plans to tour Pakistan next month, with both the men’s and women’s teams canceling their tours.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) has voiced growing concerns over travel to the region, leaving Pakistani citizens, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the government livid with the way the country is being treated.

The move adds insult to injury as earlier this month Kiwi’s side decided to return to Auckland minutes before facing a security threat. Not only did the team leave abruptly, but New Zealand also refused to share any information or intelligence data with Pakistan regarding the alleged threat it discovered through the obscure intelligence alliance, Five Eyes.

The problem has left an otherwise divided country, united on the sporting and political fronts, as the withdrawals of touring teams are utterly insulting in terms of the game and geopolitics.

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said the decisions made it feel, used and then discarded. He added that “Pakistan has done everything possible to meet international demands, being such a responsible member of the cricket fraternity, and in return we get a response from the ECB saying that the players were scared by the withdrawal of New Zealand. What does it mean?”

Put simply, this means that the whole situation has very little to do with cricket and everything to do with politics.

Starting with the brutal withdrawal of the Black Caps citing a security threat that has not yet been discussed despite the fact that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has personally contacted New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden at the ECB claiming that besides the English government had found no security In Pakistan, players felt uncomfortable traveling the country, at the usual position of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on the situation. None of the parties involved seem to really have cricket in mind.

In fact, what is a priority is the optics of these withdrawals as they raise serious concerns about security and stability in Pakistan, especially in the aftermath of the Afghan issue, making the country appear vulnerable and leaving his international sporting future at stake.

All clues lead to India

In a press conference on Wednesday, Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and Federal Minister of Interior Shaikh Rashid claimed that the reason for the withdrawal of the Black Caps dates back to the ‘India.

According to Rashid, the team canceled its first visit to Pakistan after 18 years because of a plot hatched by a not-so-friendly neighbor of Pakistan that aimed to destabilize peace in the region.

According to the veteran of politics, the plot was hatched through a bogus social media post posted by a user claiming to be Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) activist Ehsanullah Ehsan. The post warned the New Zealand Cricket Council against sending its team to Pakistan as they would be under attack from the TTP.

Fawad Chaudhry, in his statement, further revealed that once the New Zealand team arrived, another threatening email was received via a virtual private network, traced back to Singapore. He added that after further investigations it was discovered that “the device used to send the threat to the New Zealand team belonged to India [and was sent using] a fake Maharashtra ID card.

This whole threat has been mainly generated by India, ”Chaudhry said while urging the international cricket community to take notice of the situation.

When the federal government spoke to New Zealand’s security teams about the situation, it claimed it had received information about a threat to the team’s security. However, when asked for further information, the official said he did not have any.

Additionally, Prime Minister Arden claimed that while there was generally nothing to fear, they had reason to believe the team could be attacked when they entered the stadium.

This, of course, angered the nation as it is by no means a sufficiently satisfactory explanation for the withdrawal. While the decision to leave is entirely the prerogative of visitors, and one that we must respect as a nation, the lack of transparency around the perceived threat has sent a clear message of non-cooperation to Pakistan.

The Western Mandate

It is clear that something sinister is at stake, which is why there is so much silence surrounding the matter. Could this be Pakistan’s position on Afghanistan? The evidence certainly points to it or at the very least those looking to set a scene certainly benefit.

After the precipitous withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan, too much remained unresolved. A new Taliban government is in its cradle and the way events unfold in the region will have immediate and lasting impacts. It is therefore not surprising that Pakistan has a vested interest in ensuring stability in the region.

However, the approach taken, according to many, is not to the liking of much of the West, with Chaudhry going so far as to say that Pakistan is being punished by New Zealand and England for the First Minister Imran Khan absolutely saying not to the United States.

Is there any truth in this? Pakistan has made its voice heard following the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan and has made an active effort to encourage the international community to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. He indicated a strong willingness to work with the Taliban government.

All of this did not settle well with the Western mandate for Afghanistan, as the populist international media repeatedly called on Pakistan to side with the terrorists.

Additionally, Capitol Hill has added legitimacy to this narrative with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken claiming that the US will reassess its ties with Pakistan, claiming it has a multiplicity of interests that conflict with those of the United States.

The media and the US Congress have their pitchforks pulled against the idea of ​​a Taliban government and constantly pushing a narrative that defames it. towards terrorists, could potentially shelter them and subsequently constitute a dangerous space for visitors and international traders.

While the federal government sees its Afghan policy as a step towards peace and stability in the region, some are ready to trace its contours in the Cricketgate saga and see it as a subversive tactic to make sure Pakistan looks dangerous. and weak.

With the narrative of insecurity in place, Pakistan is in danger of being brought back to the early 2000s, when foreign trade and visitors were scarce, with the country seen as another crumbling part of the global south.

Pakistan new backbone

However, this is not the Pakistan of the 2000s. The country did not give in and resigned following the controversy over the withdrawal of the teams. In fact, the PCB and the federal government have supported the nation and its cricketers.

Abandoning its old apologist tendencies, the PCB under Ramiz Raja has spoken refreshingly on the issue. In fact, Raja not only encouraged his team to release [their] frustration and anger channeling them into [their] performance, but categorically called on the ICC to look into the matter.

He further said New Zealand would hear Pakistan at the ICC, prompting the Kiwis to consider compensating Pakistan for their unwarranted withdrawal.

Likewise, the federal government has said it will pursue the root cause of disinformation despite a lack of cooperation, it has done well to track it down as well.

This is a clear indication of a firmer Pakistan which does not see itself as a pawn in international politics. The gauntlet has fallen on the political side, with Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking very clearly in support of the Pakistani cricket team and making it clear to the international community that the nation will not be left at the mercy of international intimidation. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bolnews.com/latest/2021/09/how-fifth-generation-warfare-cancelled-cricket-tours/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos