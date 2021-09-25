Bidens Stock Markets Still Ahead of Assets, Even With September’s Weakness





Democratic presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden (left) and US President Donald … [+] Trump speaking at the first presidential debate. (Photo by JIM WATSON, SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Stock markets were on a roller coaster ride last week as they plunged on Monday amid fears that Evergrande, China’s second-largest real estate developer, would default on its debt, causing growth in China to slow down. Concerns about the US government’s reaching the debt ceiling and the start of the Fed’s debt reduction also played a role in the market gyrations.

After digesting all of this, markets rallied to close higher for the week with the Dow and S&P 500 up 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively, while the Nasdaq was flat. However, these and other issues, such as the continued impact of the Delta coronavirus variant, could lead to greater volatility until a large number of companies release their September quarter results in the second. half of October.

VIX Volatility Index

StockCharts.com

Stocks performed better under Biden than Trump

Even with recent stock market weakness in September, in President Trump’s preferred measure of success, President Bidens’ post-election stock gains have exceeded returns equivalent to ten months and more.

Using the returns from the election call in favor of Bidens until the end of September compared to when Trump was called the winner that same evening, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose 0.9%, 10.0% and 2.8% more under Biden, respectively. In absolute returns, they increased by 22.9%, 27.0% and 26.5% respectively.

It was only using the groundbreaking dates that the Trumps Dow and Nasdaq yields outperform Bidens by 0.8% and 2.0%, respectively, but the Bidens S&P 500 yield returned 6.7%. more than Trumps. The stock market did not collapse under Biden as Trump predicted, as seen in this debate video.

The performances of Bidens and Trumps Dow are very similar

On Tuesday of 2016, the election was held between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, the Dow 30 Industrials closed at 18,333. The index responded positively to Trump’s victory, called the same evening, and continued on a fairly steady uptrend until the end of September 2017.

From Tuesday November 8, closing: + 4,017 or 21.9% From January 19 (the day before the Inauguration): + 2,617 or 13.3%

Dow’s performance under President Trump

StockCharts.com

On election Tuesday between Trump and Biden, the index closed at 28,323. It also rose the next three days with Biden leading but was not called. On the Monday following the election call, the index widened and rose until August until it reached some weakness in September. Bidens’ yields have been 0.9% better than Trumps since the election was called, but are 0.8% lower than the previous president from the date of the inauguration.

From Tuesday 3 November, closing: + 7,318 i.e. 26.6% From Friday 6 November, closing: + 6,475 + 22.9% From 19 January (the day before the Inauguration): + 3 867 + 12.5%

Dow’s performance under President Biden

StockCharts.com

The S&P 500 is Bidens’ biggest outperformance against Trump

Trump recorded a smaller gain in the S&P 500 against the Dow 30. It has risen 17.0% since his election day and 10.5% since his inauguration until the end of September 2017.

From Tuesday November 8, closing: + 363 or 17.0% From January 19 (the day before the Inauguration): + 239 or 10.5%

Performance of the S&P 500 under President Trump

StockCharts.com

Between the Bidens election and last Friday, the S&P 500 yields were better than the Dow. Bidens’ market returns were again significantly higher than Trump by 10.0% since the election was called and 6.7% since his inauguration.

From Tuesday 3 November closing: + 1,086 or 32.2% From Friday 6 November closing: + 946 + 27.0% From 19 January (the day before the Inauguration): + 657 + 17, 3%

Performance of the S&P 500 under President Biden

StockCharts.com

Nasdaq performance split between Biden and Trump

The post-election period at the end of September saw the Nasdaq with the best-performing index for Trump, reaching 23.7%, but was still below Bidens 26.5%.

From Tuesday November 8, closing: + 1,233 or 23.7% From January 19 (the day before the inauguration): + 887 + 16.0%

Performance of the Nasdaq under President Trump

StockCharts.com

The 16.0% return of Assets since his inauguration is the best outperforming metric versus Biden at 14.0%.

From Tuesday November 3, closing: + 3,887 i.e. 34.8% From Friday November 6, closing: + 3,152 + 26.5% From January 19 (the day before the Inauguration): + 1 851 + 14.0%

Nasdaq performance under President Biden

StockCharts.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/chuckjones/2021/09/25/bidens-stock-markets-are-still-ahead-of-trumps-even-with-septembers-weakness/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos