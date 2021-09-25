Politics
Boris Johnson ‘backs nuclear reactors by 2050’ after truck driver shortage sparks fuel panic
BORIS Johnson has reportedly supported the construction of a new generation of nuclear reactors by 2050 after the shortage of truck drivers sparked a fuel panic.
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to approve funding from Rolls-Royce to create a fleet of mini-reactors as ministers adopt a “shift in focus” towards nuclear power.
Rolls-Royce estimates that plans to install at least 16 factories could create 40,000 jobs by 2050, reports the Times.
The company will be the first developer of “small modular reactors” to submit its designs to regulators.
The Prime Minister considers the transition to nuclear energy essential to the government’s plans to meet its 2050 net zero targets and its upgrade program.
It comes after hundreds of motorists blocked the roads after fears of a fuel shortage due to a lack of heavy truck delivery drivers sparked panic buying in Britain.
Even the Treasury, which had been seen as an obstacle to new nuclear projects amid rising costs, reportedly decided that more nuclear power was needed.
And on Friday, Rishi Sunak made it clear he believes nuclear facilities should play a bigger role in Britain’s future energy plans.
A source close to Sunak told The Times: “His general opinion is that we should have done this 10 years ago, when it was cheaper, but we can’t rely on wind and solar power.
Downing Street said nuclear power was “very much on the agenda”.
“We don’t really have an option. We have to move if we are to reach net zero and ensure energy security,” a spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, Sir Dave Lewis, the former Tesco boss, is spearheading a $ 16 million bid to help resolve Britain’s energy crisis.
The plan foresees the construction of a solar and wind farm in Morocco which would be connected to the United Kingdom.
Sir Dave, 56, is calling for government support for the program – which could provide seven million homes by the end of the decade.
Xlinks is the start-up behind the proposed project, and said it could deliver “reliable power” for more than 20 hours a day to meet 8% of the UK’s electricity needs.
‘BREAKTHROUGH’
Sir Dave described the project as a “breakthrough”.
“It is very much in line with Boris Johnson’s energy strategy,” he said, reports The Times.
“It’s renewable, but they’re cheaper, more reliable renewables, so what’s not to like?
“But it will require the government to take a leadership role and engage in an innovative project, because it has never seen one like this before.”
The Morocco-United Kingdom power project will be powered by a huge wind and solar farm in the Guelmim Oued Noun region in Morocco.
Wind speed at the site increases in the late afternoon and evening, ensuring that electricity can be supplied to Brits during peak demand periods.
Four cables, each 3,800 km long, will link Morocco to the United Kingdom, passing through Spain, Portugal and France.
The company’s website states, “The project will reap the benefits of Morocco’s long hours of sunshine as well as the consistency of its convective trade winds, to provide a firm but flexible source of zero-carbon electricity.
BAN BY CHINA
In other developments, Chinese investments in the next generation of UK nuclear power plants are expected to be banned for security reasons – leaving a huge funding hole in the plans.
Ministers will formally ban any further involvement of China’s General Nuclear Power Group (CGN) in the Sizewell C 20 billion nuclear power project, the Mail on Sunday reports.
And it is understood that the Treasury is considering using pension funds to fill the project funding gap in Suffolk.
A source told the newspaper: “The Chinese will not be involved in Sizewell. It is part of a long journey and is politically much more important than a single factory.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16244428/boris-johnson-nuclear-reactors-lorry-driver-shortage-fuel-panic/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]