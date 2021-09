At UN, Modi invites global vaccine makers to India, and other news

A look at the headlines right now:

Key to ensuring that Afghan territory is not used for terrorist activities, says Narendra Modi: It was the first time he directly referred to the situation in Afghanistan on a global platform since the Taliban took control. control of the country last month. Jignesh Mevani and Kanhaiya Kumar will join Congress on September 28: Congressman Rahul Gandhi and Gujarat Unity President Hardik Patel will attend the event to induct the two leaders. Poet and feminist icon Kamla Bhasin dies at age 75: she was one of the founders of Jagori, a civil society organization working for the empowerment of women. Assam CM alludes to the role of the Popular Front of India in the incident which killed two people: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the Muslim organization had mobilized the public to attack the police. Cinemas in Maharashtra to reopen from October 22: The announcement follows the reopening of schools and places of worship. India and United States seek prosecution of Mumbai terrorist attacker in 2008 s: US President Joe Biden backed India on permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council and joining the Group nuclear suppliers. Cyclone Gulab developing over Bay of Bengal, yellow alert issued in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha: A low pressure over Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Mamata Banerjee criticizes the Center for saying PM-CARES is not a public authority: Opposition leaders have also raised questions about why government employees have been asked to donate to the fund if This is not the case. belong to the Center. Facebook India chief dismisses report that executive failed to take action against hate speech by BJP leaders: A report released in 2020 indicated that the former head of public policy at Facebook India was opposed to the idea of ​​suppressing T Raja Singh’s inflammatory messages against Rohingya Muslims. Pakistan plays the role of victim of terrorism, but favors terrorists in the backyard, India tells UN: New Delhi responded to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans calls for rights to ri violations of conflicts and demographic changes in Kashmir must stop.

