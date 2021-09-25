4 items frequently used as gifts and support by Jokowi: National Okezone





JAKARTA – During his tenure as President, Joko Widodo or Jokowi provided many forms of assistance to the Indonesian people. The form is not always in the form of money, many times it is known that he provided assistance in the form of goods. Reported from various sources, here are some forms of government assistance that have been paid by President Jokowi to the people of Indonesia; 1. The package contains school supplies and uniforms After the viral video of SDN 04 Sungkung students who went to school using plastic bags to store school materials, up to 135 packages containing school materials and uniforms were distributed by Jokowi to SDN students 04 Sungkung. , Regency of Bengkayang, West Kalimantan. Help was provided and delivered directly by a special team sent by Jokowi. After arriving in West Kalimantan on April 6, the team had to travel several days to reach their destination. Not only SDN 04 Sungkung, 148 packages were also given for SDN 11 Senebeh, for SDN 10 Medeng there were 168 packages, and for SDN 09 Senoleng there were 151 packages depending on the number of students in each school. 2. Tractor On Tuesday (23/2/2021), President Joko Widodo pledged assistance in the form of a hand tractor to Central Sumba regent Paul Kira Limu. This assistance was then carried out by Jokowi by sending 30 units of the Quick Kubota manual tracker which arrived on Tuesday (5/11/2021). With this, the total aid in the center of Sumba reached 110 units. This aid will be channeled to groups of farmers (poktan) who are there to help manage agricultural land. 3. Bike President Jokowi provided assistance in the form of funds and bicycles to Alvino Dafa Raharjo, a child from West Kutai (Kubar), East Kalimantan, who is currently undergoing independent isolation following the death of his parents due to Covid-19 in July 2021. Through the ranks of TNI-Polri in Kubar, this aid was given to Vino. Her mother and father, who worked as mobile pencil vendors, are believed to have died from exposure to Covid-19. 4. Corn A chicken farmer named Suroto from Suruhwadang Village, Kademangan District, Blitar Regency, East Java, has gone viral for his action by posting posters about the high price of corn and the low price of chicken eggs. This action was taken when President Jokowi was visiting Blitar in early September. After learning of Suroto’s actions, President Jokowi summoned him to the State Palace to share his aspirations with him. After that, Suroto received assistance in the form of two trucks containing 20 tons of good quality dry flat corn. He said he was happy and satisfied because the president wanted to hear the voices of little people like him.

