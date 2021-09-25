Terry Glavin: only Chinese strongman Xi Jinping knows why the Michaels were released

Canadians have every reason to feel disgusted, embarrassed, ashamed and angry Photo by Long Hei / Bloomberg

Content of the article We should all be very happy that the 1,019 day prison ordeal endured by Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in China is finally over. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is absolutely right that we should be happy for them and their families, if only because all the rest of this sordid affair has given Canadians every reason to feel disgusted, embarrassed, ashamed and angry.

Content of the article Much to the dismay of Beijing’s friendly circle that dominates the international trade and foreign policy cordon around the Trudeau government that the melodrama of Meng and Michaels had caused in China preference odds among Canadians drop to just 14 percent. So Canadians should be allowed to be happy too, as they were finally rid of the odious Meng Wanzhou. Huawei’s chief financial officer finally admitted many lies and deceptions in a deferred prosecution agreement that the US attorney’s office in New York City unveiled on Friday. to do with the Mengs case.

Content of the article This lie was made clear on Friday by the timing of Mengs ‘return flight to China with Kovrig and Spavors’ return flight to Canada. Chinese state media handled this awkwardness by avoiding any mention of Michaels ‘release in its celebration of Mengs’ return on Saturday. China’s Foreign Ministry has been silent on Michaels’ return. The Liberal-control-effort message, meanwhile, centers on casting the events of Friday as a hard-fought diplomatic triumph for Team Trudeau. The Michaels arrived home in the wee hours of the day and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau quietly met them at the Calgary International Airport. For his part, Meng spoke of his eyes clouded with tears on the way back to China, anticipating the embrace of the great homeland.

Content of the article But no matter how hard we have been told to believe it, it is not known whether any of the Trudeau government’s efforts on behalf of the two Michaels in any way accommodated Beijing’s decision to choreograph the release of Michaels with the stay of the extradition process by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on Friday. , after the announcement of Mengs’ deal with US prosecutors. Likewise, there is little evidence that US President Joe Bidens White House had much to do with the long-negotiated deal between Mengs’ attorneys and the United States Prosecutor’s Office for the Eastern District. of New York, let alone evidence that Canada has been successful in persuading Biden the administration to intervene in some way to change the situation. The deal unveiled on Friday appears to be roughly the same as the tentative deal Mengs’ lawyers drafted with the US attorney’s office at least a year ago when Donald Trump was president.

Content of the article And after all this time, and after all the cries that former U.S. President Donald Trump poisoned the case by hinting at a direct intervention he may not have the constitutional right to make, he didn’t There is still no evidence that Trump was even aware that Canada officials were asked to detain Meng on the New York arrest warrant in the first place. Terry Glavin: Justin Trudeau bet everything on China ten years ago and nothing can shake his determination Sabrina Maddeaux: So China let the two Michael go. It won’t stop here What is known is that Mengs’ efforts to evade extradition to the United States on 13 counts of conspiracy, fraud, wire fraud and other related counts Huawei’s dealings in Iran had gone virtually unsuccessful in the court of Judge Heather Holmes in British Columbia, and a decision was imminent. The case was perhaps weeks away from shaping up as a political decision the Trudeau government should have made.

Content of the article Mengs’ attorneys had lost an offer to view emails between Canada and the United States about his arrest. They lost in an effort to induce a mine of HSBC banking documents into evidence. They lost in a battle with the media for courts to ban the publication of certain types of evidence. One of the main claims Mengs’ team tried to make was a double jeopardy defense, based on the proposition that the US sanctions against Iran that Meng had been accused of escaping were not applicable. in Canada. They lost that argument too. In separate proceedings, Meng had lost an attempt by federal court to obtain redacted sections of Canadian Security Intelligence Service documents related to his trial. than in an American court. None of this worked.

Content of the article Along the way, Trudeau was forced to fire his former ambassador to Beijing, China enthusiast John McCallum, after McCallum repeatedly and publicly insisted that Meng had a good record. Old guard Liberal heavyweights like former Prime Minister Jean Chrétien, former Deputy Minister John Manley and former cabinet ministers Lloyd Axworthy and Allan Rock had argued for either creative incompetence to allow Meng to quietly escape Canada, either in favor of direct intervention to challenge the United States through the creative use of loopholes in Canada’s extradition laws. On Friday, the US deal Meng finally agreed to allowed her to accept that the hangar lied and that hangar primarily committed the crimes she faced, but she was not required to formally plead guilty. In return, the charges against her would be formally dropped by December 2022. A slew of charges against Huawei remain unresolved, including conspiracy, theft and racketeering, and the New York prosecutor’s office said the Mengs’ confession would be helpful in prosecuting Huawei on the charges. .

Content of the article So Friday was a happy day, especially for the Michaels. Trudeau expressed his thanks to every person and partner around the world who helped secure their release. Rob Oliphant, the re-elected Liberal MP for Don Valley West who served until the dissolution of the last Parliament as Parliamentary Secretary to Foreign Minister Marc Garneau, urged us to believe that he himself is worthy of at least some credit: After committing to and working on this horrible problem for two and a half years, I’m breathing easier now. Oliphant also credited three tireless foreign ministers, dozens of talented diplomats and, of course, Trudeau, who was constantly working on the phone. for the release of Michaels. It is difficult to say whether this phone work, personal engagement, diplomatic talent, ministerial indefatigability and triangulation had any bearing on Chinese strongman Xi Jinping’s decision to get rid of Kovrig and Spavor, whose detention was no longer useful. after the release of Mengs. But Xi Jinping does not say so. National post

