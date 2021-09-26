Narendra Modi vs Imran Khan: Looking at how the UNGA speeches of Indian and Pakistani prime ministers differ, World News





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his speech at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday and addressed various issues such as the fight against climate change, the threat of terrorism, the UN call for improve its credibility and the humanitarian issue in Afghanistan, while sweeping Pakistan and China. By comparison, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan devoted much of his pre-recorded speech to Islamophobia, Muslims and Kashmir, while painting a positive picture of the Taliban. The two speeches reflected the different political thinking and the different foreign policy values ​​of India and Pakistan. To concern Modi invoked the Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore to speak of peace and prosperity; recalled the words of revered India strategist Chanakya to call on the UN to restore its credibility; and spoke the words of veteran Indian politician and his vision of political guru Deen Dayal Upadhyay of antipyodaya, which means where no one is left behind, to underline India’s efforts in achieving equitable development integrated. Read also | From pandemic to terrorism: here are the main highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the UNGA He also highlighted the strength of democracy in India while talking about his humble origins as a tea seller and then becoming the 14th Prime Minister of India. Imran Khan, on the other hand, had a familiar pattern in his speech. He mentioned India 15 times, Kashmir 13 times, terrorism / terrorist 10 times, Muslims seven times, Taliban seven times, and Islam / Islamophobia five times. Read also | Child of tea vendor addresses UN for fourth time: Prime Minister Modi praises strength of Indian democracy While Modi spoke about India’s achievements in providing housing to people, quality health services to the poor and lifting millions out of poverty. Khan, on the other hand, sought to show that Pakistan was a victim of terrorism. From this platform I want them all to know that apart from Afghanistan Pakistan was the country that suffered the most when we joined the US war on terror after 9/11. , Khan said. Read also | Supporting terrorism will be dangerous for you: veiled warning from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Pakistan on Afghanistan The only reason we suffered so much was that we became an ally of the United States, of the coalition, in the war against Afghanistan, where attacks were carried out from Afghan soil to Pakistan. At least there should have been a word of appreciation. But rather than appreciating it, imagine what it feels like when we are blamed for the turn of events in Afghanistan, he added. The Pakistani prime minister’s claims run counter to the fact that the Islamic country has long been known to harbor terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed on its soil. The mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, Osama Bin Laden, has been found hidden in Pakistan, and the country has several terrorist camps near the line of control with India. One of them in Balakot was hit by Indian airstrikes in February 2019. (With contributions from agencies)

