Iraq-Kurdish Forum urges Israel to normalize, Baghdad condemns





More than 300 Iraqis, including tribal leaders, called for normalization of ties with Israel at a conference in Autonomous Kurdistan organized by an American think tank, drawing a chorus of condemnation from Baghdad on Saturday. The first initiative of its kind in Iraq, Israel’s historic enemy and where its sworn enemy Iran has a strong influence, the conference was held on Friday. The organizers, the New York-based Center for Peace Communications (CPC), are advocating for the normalization of relations between Israel and Arab countries, while working to build bridges between civil society organizations. Iraqi Kurdistan maintains cordial contacts with Israel, but the federal government in Baghdad, which fought in the Arab-Israeli wars, has no diplomatic relations with the Jewish state. Four Arab countries – the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan – agreed last year to normalize their relations with Israel in a process sponsored by the United States and dubbed the Abraham Accords. We demand our integration into the Abrahamic accords, said Sahar al-Tai, one of the participants, reading a closing statement in a conference room of a hotel in the Kurdish regional capital Erbil. Just as these agreements provide for diplomatic relations between the signatories and Israel, we also want normal relations with Israel, she said. No force, local or foreign, has the right to prevent this call, added Tai, head of research at the Federal Ministry of Culture. Traitors However, the federal government on Saturday rejected the call for normalization in a statement and called the rally an illegal meeting. The conference was not representative of the populations (opinion) and that of the inhabitants of Iraqi cities, on whose behalf these individuals claimed to speak, according to the statement. The office of Iraqi President Barham Salih, himself a Kurdish, joined in the condemnation. Influential cleric Moqtada Sadr urged the government to arrest all participants, while Ahmed Assadi, a member of the Popular Mobilization Forces (FMP), called them traitors in the eyes of the law. The Ministry of Culture, in a statement, said its employee Tai who attended the Erbil forum did not represent the ministry, but had participated as a member of a (civil society) organization. . The 300 conference attendees came from all over Iraq, according to CCP founder Joseph Braude, an American citizen of Iraqi Jewish descent. They included representatives from six governorates: Baghdad, Mosul, Salaheddine, Al-Anbar, Diyala and Babylon, extending to tribal leaders and intellectuals and writers, he told AFP by telephone. Other speakers at the conference included Chemi Peres, the head of an Israeli foundation established by his father, the late President Shimon Peres. Normalization with Israel is now a necessity, said Sheikh Rissan al-Halboussi, a participant from Anbar province, citing the examples of Morocco and the United Arab Emirates.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.aawsat.com/home/article/3209441/iraq-kurd-forum-pushes-israel-normalization-baghdad-condemns The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos