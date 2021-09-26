Georgia lieutenant governor candidate Burt Jones delivers speech to voters





Jones says national issues like the border crisis, the crisis in Afghanistan and rising gasoline prices have continued to engage people in politics.

PERRY, Georgia The 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, and a host of candidates for the 2022 Georgia election are in Perry on Saturday.

Ahead of the main event, 13WMAZ reporter Ashlyn Webb spoke with Lt. candidate Burt Jones. He says he was honored to receive Trump’s approval.

I am honored that President Trump is coming and approving my campaign for the post of lieutenant governor. He comes because Georgia is on his mind and I think he comes to support those who have always supported him, Jones said.

He says he has supported Trump since his run in 2016 and then again in 2020.

“I’m one of those who was with him at the start and stayed with him when everyone was turning their backs on him,” he said.

Jones said he was happy to be able to speak with voters.

I like the fact that although we had a situation where there were a lot of our voters who were upset with the electoral cycle; we had the opportunity to engage a lot more people, he said.

As for his platform, he says he wants to focus on electoral integrity, education, exemption from state income tax and the staffing of enforcement offices. the law.

We must restore law and order as a priority in this state, he said. You see what’s going on in the city of Atlanta right now, you have the people of Buckhead wanting to separate from the city of Atlanta because the crime has gotten so bad. We have to do things to help recruit, promote and retain law enforcement officers because this is happening in Bibb County too, it’s a bad situation in Bibb County.

The Democratic National Committee issued a statement on the rally. You can read it in full below:

We weren’t even going to pretend to be surprised by the incredible waste of time and money Donald Trump is spending on the tour he’s bringing to Georgia. After destroying our economy, contributing to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans, and pushing a big lie that led to an assault on the Capitol and the police, you’d think Republicans would recognize its toxicity and want it to go dark. in darkness. Instead, Republicans across the country, and particularly in Georgia, continue to kiss Donald Trump’s ring. They remain indebted to him and continue to recognize his incompetence and his divisions.

There is no sharper contrast than the Democrats who fight to get our country back on track, cut costs for families and help create millions of jobs as Republicans continue to bow down to Trump, to fight for the rich and promote reckless COVID policies.

