Prime Minister Modi has targeted two neighboring countries at UNGA without naming them: former diplomat Gautam Bambawale

Former diplomat Gautam Bambawale

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) was “the most important of all his speeches at the UNGA”, as it targeted “two of our neighboring countries” without naming them, former diplomat Gautam Bambawale said on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, former Indian Ambassador to China Bambawale said, “Prime Minister Modi’s speech was the best of all his speeches at the UN as it raised various issues that concern not only India but the world. He was a sort of statesman. address and best address of PM Modi at the UN. “

He added that Prime Minister Modi said that no country should make Afghanistan a political tool to harbor terrorist groups against another country.

“What I liked the most is that Prime Minister Modi without mentioning the name of our neighboring country made these remarks. He definitely named Afghanistan but did not name our neighboring country,” he said. Bambawale pointed out.

Another former diplomat also praised Prime Minister Modi’s speech at the UNGA.

Prime Minister Modi’s remark on Afghanistan is very clear for Pakistan “not to use Afghan territory against India and / or any other country,” said KP Fabian, a former diplomat.

“I think this is a very important message, which is important for the whole world, including Afghanistan,” he said, referring to the “warning” made by Prime Minister Modi during his speech. his speech before the highest court in the world.

Drawing attention to the humanitarian situation in this conflict-torn country, Fabian said: “We must not forget the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan because people are dying and more people will die, as the Secretary-General has said. of the UN, if we do not act thousands of people will die. And don’t forget that India has invested $ 3 billion in almost 550 projects. So India has done a lot, so we have to preserve that.

The story continues

Without mentioning China’s name, Bambawale repeated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that “India is a democracy and democracy can act. for them”.

“So I think that was his great address and without naming our two neighbors, he sent his clear message,” Bambawale added.

The Prime Minister said that the institutions of global governance have damaged their credibility based on decades of work. “It is necessary that we continue to strengthen the United Nations to protect the world order, world laws and world values,” Prime Minister Modi told the UNGA.

Emphasizing that the oceans are also a “common heritage”, he said: “We must use ocean resources, not abuse them. Our oceans are also the lifeline of international trade. We must protect them from the race to win. expansion and exclusion. “

Prime Minister Modi said that if the United Nations is to remain relevant, it must improve its efficiency, increase its reliability.

Prime Minister Modi, during his three-day visit to the United States, also participated in the first Quad Summit in person. Apart from that, he also held meetings with five global CEOs for potential investments in India.

“Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United States was important. The world is fighting COVID, which has impacted public health and the economy. His meetings with the US government and CEOs of a few companies will help in the economic recovery. If we work together, it will benefit India, “said Gautam Bambawale.

PM Modi addressed the 76th session of the UNGA on Saturday. He focused on various issues including Afghanistan, coronavirus vaccination, terrorism and others. (ANI)